The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged to support the training of personnel in teaching hospitals and other tertiary health institutions to address emerging challenges in healthcare delivery.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this when he received a delegation of the management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital at the presidential villa.

He noted that enhanced healthcare delivery is a top priority in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to a post by the presidency on its X handle, Mr Shettima commended the institution’s leadership for the strides recorded over the years. He reiterated that the current administration supports human capacity development in hospitals nationwide.

The delegation was led by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ahmed Ahidjo. Others were the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Sanusi Ibrahim; Director of Administration, Idris Omar; Director of Clinical Services, Modu Kagu; Director of Research and Ethics, Faruk Buba; Director of Training, Abubakar Mohammed; and Director of the hospital’s Kidney Centre, Ibrahim Ummate.

Impact of training

Mr Shettima noted that training is essential and that Tinubu’s administration will explore all available opportunities to support the UMTH and other teaching hospitals in the country.

He added that they would seek partnerships from the private sector to help in that regard.

“I want to commend the CMD and his team for providing quality leadership to the hospital and all their subordinates. There have been remarkable improvements witnessed in UMTH since his assumption of duty,” he was quoted to have said.

“In terms of staff morale, capacity building and the general outlook of the teaching hospital. The improvement has been massive. The expansion of the hospital from 600 beds to a 1305-bed facility and equipped with modern facilities.

“The CMD has been proactive and aggressive in all he does, including sourcing for external funding.”

Impact of support

Mr Ahidjo, earlier in his remarks, said the visit was to thank the vice president for his continuous support to the institution over the last 15 years or more and to present the scorecard of the hospital as well as plans.

He also noted that with the support of the federal government and other stakeholders, the hospital has transformed from a 600-bed to a 1305-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines.

“Besides building new centres for trauma, dialysis, cancer and stroke treatment, among others, the hospital boasts of over 100 professors in different areas of specialities,” he said.

The CMD further requested more support from the government to enable the institution to achieve its objectives of being an international centre of excellence in healthcare delivery and personnel training through the construction of an electronic health institute to facilitate its digitalisation project.

Priority areas

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, had said building a resilient, equitable, affordable, and quality health system is one of his major priorities for the country’s health sector.

Mr Pate, in October 2023, listed his priority areas in a series of messages posted on his X page, noting that under his leadership, there will be smart and effective regulations and digitalisation of the health system.

“Strengthening health sector governance and institutions, smart and effective regulations, digitisation, enhancing citizen voices and our responsiveness, and making sure no one is left behind,” he noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

