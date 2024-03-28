The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged South-east governors and security agencies to redouble efforts to end insecurity in the region.

The group made the call in a communique issued on Wednesday in Enugu at the end of Ohanaeze Ndigbo retreat.

Ohanaeze’s National Secretary, Okey Emuchay, and the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, signed the communique.

The communique noted that insecurity in the South-east was a major hindrance to the development of the region and urged the South-east governors, security agencies and civil society organisations to redouble efforts in the security sector.

It added that the consensus was that the provision of security would unlock great potentials, especially in agriculture, in the region.

The retreat also harped on the capacity of the Igbos (Ndigbo) for self-sufficiency in food production and urged the governors in the region to key into the vision as well as ensure tight security in the region to earn the confidence of intending investors.

According to the communique, the retreat resolved to intensify its drive for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra.

It noted that Ndigbo had enormous human and natural potential to initiate a “made-to-fit” regional development agenda that aligns with the current global reality.

“We also observed that Ndigbo have not exploited the opportunistic media space to identify the power centres in the region and galvanise them for collective action.

“The various specialised Ohanaeze committees were therefore urged to swing into action to ensure the realisation of the new Igbo agenda in sync with 21st Century socio-economic realities,” it said.

It said the Igbo leaders emphasised the imperative of collaboration between Ohanaeze leadership and the South-east governors for the realisation of Ala-Igbo Transformation Agenda.

The communique further said Igbo leaders endorsed the proposed N10 billion endowment fund from Igbos in Diaspora to give Ohanaeze a reasonable degree of financial stability.

(NAN)

