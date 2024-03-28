The government of Osun State and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs today engaged in a marathon Intergovernmental discussion on women’s development with both parties agreeing on several policy actions

The Osun State team was led by Governor Ademola Adeleke; his wife, Titi Adeleke; the Senate Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, the Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Adenike Adeleke and other top officials.

The ministry was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, and other top management staff of the Ministry.

The meeting which lasted for almost two hours concluded with a four-point communique namely commitment by the ministry to fully integrate Osun State into the many empowerment programmes being implemented by the ministry, the decision of the Osun State Governor to implement the resolution of the Governors’ Forum for mobile courts on women affairs, the decision of Mr Governor to free unjustly incarcerated women through an executive order, request by the ministry for Osun to supply “adire” clothes for the various women programmes and the promise of Mr Governor to be the voice of Nigerian women at the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Rising from the meeting, Governor Adeleke stated that in the spirit of Lent, Easter and Ramadan period, he has directed his Commissioner for Justice to prepare an executive order to free all unjustly incarcerated women in the state.

According to the governor, the justice ministry is to compile a list of affected women across the state to be granted executive pardon in furtherance of protection of women’s rights.

“I am also directing immediate implementation of the resolution of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum for the establishment of Mobile Courts dedicated to addressing issues of sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse in the form of street begging and expedited trial of women and children held in correctional facilities.

“The Nigeria Governors Forum recognizes that these issues impact on the well-being of women and children and the forum is committed to supporting the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in proffering lasting solutions to the issues. Osun is enforcing the resolution immediately,” Governor Adeleke declared.

Mr Governor who declared his administration as pro-women and youth said Osun will also continue to partner with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for the realization Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, affirming that “all agreements reached here today will be put to immediate implementation.”

Welcoming the governor’s declaration, the minister praised the governor for not paying lip service to women’s development.

She applauded the decision of Mr Governor to be the first governor to implement the decision of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum to set up mobile courts on sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse in the form of street begging and expedited trial of women and children held in correctional facilities.

“Your decision is revolutionary. You are indeed a true agent of democracy and development. We are elated that you walked into our ministry to give us this good news. Nigerian women are grateful to you for leading the way for a new life for our womenfolk.

“Your decision to support the renewed hope agenda for the women sector is a full declaration of partnership with Mr President who is also a passionate believer and promoter of women’s development.

“This ministry will also follow through on our own side of the agreement reached today. We will work on the inclusion of Osun in our empowerment programme. We will place Osun on priority list as a critical partner led by a governor who is truly serving the people,” the minister affirmed.

Both parties set up an implementation team to follow through with the realization of the communique.

Signed:

Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the State Governor

