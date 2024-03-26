A group, the Ekiti Patriotic Consultative Forum (EPCF), on Tuesday, demanded a public apology to be published in three major national newspapers and a one-on-one apology from former governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged uncouth and disrespectful comments he made against Afe Babalola, SAN.

While responding to Mr Babalola’s comments about the “poor performance” of former chief executives of the state in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the former governor had said: “Babalola has been relentless in his attack. But I’m sorry, I won’t allow him to control the narrative about my time in office. It is important for people to know this is malicious, and not a dispassionate and objective assessment.

“The only thing I brought to public service is my name and I won’t let people take my silence as consent as far as his opinion is concerned.”

Group’s submission

However, according to the group, in doing the one-on-one apology, Mr Fayemi must personally mobilise some respected traditional rulers in the state to accompany him for that purpose.

In a statement by the group’s Secretary, Oluwagbenga Babawibe, they said that “Fayemi has crossed the red line and has committed a sacrilege for using those derogatory words against Chief Afe Babalola in his uncoordinated media attack on the Aare Bamofin of Yoruba.

“We have noted the recent uncouth and disrespectful comments attributed to Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a former Governor of Ekiti State, regarding the harmless remarks of Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, at a private function of the opening of the annex of Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital at Igirigiri Road, Ado Ekiti, on the 18 March 2024, which was meant to provide access to quality health delivery for the masses in Ekiti state, especially Ado Ekiti and its environs.

“After a cursory look at the hogwash and senseless vituperation of the former governor, a supposed Omoluabi, we came to the safe conclusion that the Isan Ekiti-born politician decided to descend on this iconic elder statesman, a man who still contributes immensely to the growth of Nigeria at 94 years old and who still invests at least 18 hours of active work daily in the development of education and industrialisation in Nigeria,” it stated.

The self-styled group of ‘patriots’ in Ekiti State, however, appreciated the ‘maturity’ exhibited by other past governors of the state for not toeing the alleged “arrogant path of perdition taken by Kayode Fayemi in his response to Baba’s review,” adding that they will grow old and attain the “ripe age” like Mr Babalola.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

