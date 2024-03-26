The Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) is riding high after a triumphant showing at the recent African Games in Ghana.

President Henry George and Technical Director Victor Akhimien spoke with reporters in Lagos on Monday highlighting future plans, and the ultimate goal of making it to the Olympic Games in the shortest possible time.

Reflecting on the African Games’ success, Mr George appreciated the Ministry of Sports Development’s support, particularly funding the participation of four athletes who all brought home medals.

Blessing Onyeali won a gold medal, while Martins Aziba claimed silver.

John Obeya and Freddy Destiny each contributed bronze medals to the team’s success.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the young federation.

“I’m very happy. I don’t know how to express my joy,” Mr George said.

“Winning in all African games isn’t a joke. Even national sports festival.

“The ministry did well for us to include us in the African Games, approved funding for us and we went with the four and those four athletes won medals in all their categories. It’s a big one for us, we are excited and it means a lot for our country.”

While also elated with the success in Ghana, Mr Akhimien, the Technical Director promised the Federation will continue working hard to ensure MMA continues the upward trajectory.

“We have done a lot of work and will do more, training, dedicating; coaches, training of coaches,” Mr Akhimien said.

“We have brought Americans to run practical seminars, training of coaches and athletes. Our athletes are well trained. We have educated them enough that is why you see the performance”

While inclusion at the Paris Olympics is no longer possible, both top officials believe inclusion is on the horizon.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) is actively lobbying for Olympic recognition, and Nigeria is well-positioned based on established criteria.

Mr George said. “Our world governing body is doing a lot to ensure that the sport is recognised. There are criteria that you must meet and those criteria are met already. Our international mixed martial arts federation body is at the forefront of ensuring that it is a recognised sport by the IOC.”

Leading role

Just as the international bodies are doing their bit, the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation is also saddled with coordinating the sport within the country with other bodies only permitted to operate as affiliates.

Meanwhile, Namibia will host the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Africa Championships later this year where Nigeria will be slugging it with other countries.

The 2024 IMMAF Africa Championships will be supported by the African MMA Confederation which will ensure the highest standards of the event as they seek to continue the evolution of the sport in the region.

