Following the death of an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Paul Akintelure, on Tuesday, other aspirants of the party have suspended their campaigns to mourn the departed party man.

The late Akintelure gave up the ghost at the age of 61 in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos state after complaining of chest pain, which he had been battling with over the last four days.

The APC primary election is slated for 25 April to elect the candidate to represent the party in the November governorship election.

Leading the pack is Olusola Oke, who has announced the suspension of his campaign activities indefinitely.

“I am, therefore, constrained by this sad event to suspend all my political activities in honour of our departed compatriot,” Mr Oke said.

His campaign organisation announced the postponement of his campaign tours of Tuesday and Wednesday, 26 and 27 March, 2024, respectively in honour of the departed.

It said new dates for the tours would be announced later.

“It is my prayer that the departed shall find repose in the bosom of the Lord Almighty. May God give all members of his immediate family, friends and political associates the fortitude to handle the great loss,” Mr Oke said.

Another aspirant, Wale Akinterinwa, has also called off his campaigns for the same reason.

Mr Akinterinwa said his campaign activities, earlier planned to kick off Tuesday, 26 March, 2024, with a praise worship at his country home in Ile-Oluji, was suspended in honour of a friend and comrade.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of a friend and comrade. Following this sad incident, I have decided to suspend all political activities of our campaign organisation,” he said.

Also, Olugbenga Edema, who is one of the leading aspirants, announced he was putting off his campaign activities temporarily following the development.

According to him, the decision to put the campaign on hold underscores the gravity of the loss and the importance of honouring Mr Akintelure’s memory during this challenging period.

The deceased was the running mate of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Mr Akintelure, a medical doctor, who hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Council Area of the state, was among the top three aspirants considered by some elders within the party known as Ondo APC Aborigines as the most preferred among the over 20 aspirants.

Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is also an APC aspirant, in his condolence statement on Tuesday, expressed shock at the death of Mr Akintelure.

“Dr. Akintelure was a wonderful human being and was a core progressive. He was very consistent and loyal to the tenets of progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria.

“He was a friend and associate. He conducted his private business and public affairs with so much decorum and humility to the admiration of many. We have lost a complete gentleman. He will be greatly missed,” the Governor said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa added that the death of Mr Akintelure at this critical time in the life of the State was saddening and prayed for the repose of his soul.

The APC in Ondo State has also expressed sadness over the passage of Mr Akintelure.

A statement by Alex Kalejaiye, the Publicity Secretary of the party, noted Mr Akintelure was a governorship aspirant, getting ready to participate in the party’s primary scheduled for next month.

“Akintelure was a highly refined and consistent political figure, whose position was that the essence of being in politics is to build the people and the land,” the statement read in part.

“The contributions of the departed political leader to the development and stability of the Ondo State chapter of APC will not be forgotten.

“The State chapter condoles with the immediate family, Igbotako Community, his political associates, and the Nigerian Medical Association. May his soul rest in peace,” it added.

