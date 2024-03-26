Renowned rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, will in April speak on the life and times of the late politician and National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Group- a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin.

Mr Falana, who will be the guest speaker at a lecture instituted in honour of Mr Odumakin by the students’ union of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, will speak on the topic: “Celebrating the Legacy, Life and Times of Comrade Yinka Odumakin”.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the students’ union, Elijah Omisore, noted that as a former public relations officer of the union, Mr Odumakin’s contributions to national development deserved commendation.

Mr Omisore added that an interfaculty debate was also instituted in honour of the deceased as a way of immortalising him.

The statement reads in part: “The Yinka Odumakin Interfaculty Debate and Public Lecture serve several objectives. It is to honour and celebrate the life and death of the iconic activist, Yinka Odumakin, affectionately known as “the Last Samurai,” and also to recognise and celebrate the achievements of past leaders of the Great Ife Students’ Union, esteemed lecturers, and alumni who have excelled in activism, media, journalism, academics, governance, politics, entertainment, business, entrepreneurship, among others”.

The union said the two-day event is scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of April.

Participants

Apart from Mr Falana, the organisers said the elder stateman who served as Mr Odumakin’s leader, Ayo Adebanjo, will chair the lecture while the widow of the deceased, Joe Odumakin, will also grace the occasion.

Also, a former Public Relations Officer of the students’ union and now the monarch of Igbokoda in Ondo State, Oba Fola Odidiomo, and the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Adebayo Bamire, are to host the event.

The union said the event will bring together alumni of the university from all walks of life, and that the interfaculty debate is aimed at entrenching the culture of intellectual engagement that the university’s students’ union is known for.

About Mr Odumakin

Mr Odumakin was a Nigerian human rights activist, a politician, and also the national publicity secretary of Afenifere group, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University and served as the Public Relations Officer of the university’s students’ union as an undergraduate.

Born on 10th December 1966, Mr Odumakin died on 3rd April 2021.

