The Ford Foundation and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation have warned individuals against falling victim to fraudsters using the organisations’ names to defraud people.

Established in 1936 by Edsel Ford and his father, Henry Ford, the Ford Foundation, is an American private foundation with the stated goal of advancing human welfare.

Like Ford, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation is a private foundation that makes grants and impact investments to support non-profit organisations in approximately 117 countries around the world.

‘Fraudsters targeting international philanthropies’

In a statement jointly signed by the Ford’s Regional Director in West Africa, Chichi Aniagolu, and the MacArthur’s Director, Nigeria Office, Kole Shettima, the organisations said some fraudsters have begun to target international philanthropies.

“We emphatically state that neither the Ford Foundation nor the MacArthur Foundation, solicit donations, administrative fees, or any payment for grant applications.

“Our organisations are steadfast in promoting transparency, accountability, and social change,” the statement read in part.

The organisations pointed out that they do not sponsor lotteries, solicit donations, or request personal banking information from individuals.

They added that they neither approach individuals for grant opportunities nor require grantors to pay insurance, deposits, or any administrative fees for grant funds.

“Do not send money or provide personal details and avoid clicking on any included links where you are unsure of the source,” they warned.

According to them, individuals can access information about grant applications processes and the foundations on their official websites – Fordfoundation.org, and Macfound.org.

