Imagine this scenario: you take a leap of faith and reach out to a VIP, which is akin to embarking on a daring cold call. Your heart pounds as you press the send button, uncertain of what awaits you. But then, like a bolt out of the blue, you receive a response from none other than the VIP himself, like a lightning strike of surprise. And the most astounding part? It arrives within minutes. In that moment, a fleeting doubt crosses your mind — could this be the work of a skilled con artist? However, the person behind the response is no chiseler. Meet Kole Ahmed Shettima, the unassuming Nigeria country director of the McArthur Foundation, whose approach to engagement defies the norms of your average high-profile figure.

In the scorching heat of July 2021, Ikenga Online, a news platform that I founded, was fervently striving to establish a culture of public accountability and fostering good governance in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria. Despite our relentless efforts, and after pouring substantial amounts of my personal funds into the venture, we found ourselves struggling to stay afloat. It was disheartening to witness the prevalent trend in the media industry, where numerous outlets yielded to compromised integrity ny practicing brown envelope journalism, simply to sustain their businesses.

Determined not to compromise our unique mandate, we embarked on a quest of finding a solution. I delved into extensive research, seeking donor agencies that shared our vision and could potentially offer their support to our noble cause. It was during this pursuit that I had the great fortune of encountering Dr Shettima and the ubiquitous McArthur Foundation. His advice was for our organisation to quickly submit a proposal detailing what we hope to achieve and, in addition, “pray for Amadioha’s spiritual intervention.”

To fully comprehend the magnitude of this encounter, it is vital to appreciate the intricate dynamics of the Nigerian elite. In their realm, an air of exclusivity prevails, rendering accessibility a rare commodity. It is an unwritten law that true significance and approachability are incompatible forces, forever destined to remain distant. Yet, Dr Shettima emerges as a revolutionary force, defying these expectations and flipping the script on how to engage with ordinary individuals. He transcends the norm, bridging the gap that separates the elite from the rest of us, and in doing so, redefines the very essence of power and influence.

Born to Kanuri parents on 25 February, 1960, Kole hails from Machina, a town in present-day Yobe State, situated approximately five kilometres from the Nigeria-Niger border. He did not come from a privileged background, and during his upbringing, his community lacked access to basic necessities such as clean water, electricity, and even passable roads. However, he managed to overcome these challenging circumstances and rose to lead one of the most influential foundations that has totally redefined the work of civil society organisations in Nigeria.

Kole obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Maiduguri and later pursued a Master’s degree at the Ahmadu Bello University. He then ventured to Canada, where he earned a PhD in Political Science from the University of Toronto. Throughout his academic journey, he has made notable contributions to various scholarly journals, including Africa Development, Review of African Political Economy, African Studies Review, and Journal of Asian and African Studies.

Today, he sits on the board of several organisations, including the Centre for Democracy and Development, JAIZ Charity and Development Foundation, and Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, among others.

Prior to joining the Foundation in 1999, Shettima taught at many prestigious colleges and universities within and outside Nigeria. His academic journey took him from the University of Maiduguri to the University of Toronto in Canada and the University of Ohio in the United States. His passion for building an equitable society was evident even during his time in academia, when he also dedicated his time to volunteering for various non-profit organisations, including the Inter-Church Coalition on Africa, Women In Nigeria, and Machina Emirate Development Association.

Today, Dr Kole Shettima serves as the Director of the MacArthur Foundation’s Nigeria Office in Abuja, as well as the Co-Director of the On Nigeria Big Bet, a MacArthur initiative focused on reducing corruption by supporting Nigerian-led efforts to strengthen accountability, transparency, and participation.

In his role, Kole has consistently supported a diverse range of civil society organisations, ensuring they remain accountable in fulfilling their commitments to their beneficiaries. He firmly believes that issues like gender equality, social inclusion, and equity should not remain abstract concepts, but rather driving forces that civil society actively applies to reshaping social relationships.

Dr Shettima’s impact, however, extends beyond academia and the civil society, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s journalistic landscape. Virtually every notable media outlet in the country has reaped immense benefits from his intervention through generous MacArthur grants. These grants have empowered Ikenga Online and other media outlets to attract brilliant minds, amplify their operations, and position themselves to fulfill their founding missions.

Established in 1978, the MacArthur Foundation stands tall as one of the world’s most influential philanthropic powerhouses. With an unwavering commitment to its inspiring vision and purpose, this extraordinary organisation, named after its visionary founders, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur, has made it its mission to confront the pressing global challenges that plague our world. Settled in the heart of Chicago, USA, the Foundation boasts a staggering endowment of $7.6 billion, channeling approximately $260 million each year through grants and impact investments to uplift beneficiaries in over 117 countries worldwide.

At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is the goal of empowering visionary individuals and organisations across various fields. Recognising the potential for impactful change, the MacArthur Foundation provides significant financial support and resources to those who demonstrate creativity, courage, and a commitment to making a difference. By investing in sustainable development, advancing human rights, promoting global security, and enhancing the overall quality of life, the Foundation aims to create lasting, transformative impact.

For over three decades, MacArthur has been a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s journey, planting its roots when it first established an office in Abuja back in 1994. Over time, the Foundation has cultivated deep-rooted relationships of trust with grantees, primarily drawn from the country’s vibrant civil society and media organisations.

Since 2015, under the remarkable leadership of Dr Shettima, MacArthur has been instrumental in driving change by disbursing an astonishing $139 million to empower over 124 organisations in Nigeria.

Each passing day, Dr Shettima and his team at McAthur continue to invest a significant amount of time, energy, commitment, and resources to fostering lasting unity, genuine friendship, and unwavering solidarity throughout the nation, regardless of tribe, religion, or social status. His unwavering patriotism towards Nigeria knows no bounds, and one can be hopeful that in due course, posterity will appreciate his enormous contributions to our nation.

Here’s a toast to the unwavering dedication of a remarkable individual and his organisation. Through their tireless efforts, they have illuminated the paths taken by countless individuals in their relentless pursuit of democratic ideals and played a crucial role in fostering responsible governance that genuinely serves the people.

May the divine protection of Amadioha always be bestowed upon him!

Osmund Agbo writes from Houston, Texas. Email: Eagleosmund@yahoo.com

