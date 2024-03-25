The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, has said that Saturday’s accident on the Asaba axis of the River Niger Bridge claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy.
The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Monday.
Mr Irelewuyi said that the accident happened when a truck, which suffered brake failure, veered off the road and rammed into pedestrians on the bridge’s walkway.
He said the boy died on the spot, while many pedestrians sustained various degrees of injuries.
He commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished the injured persons speedy recovery.
The sector commander advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey.
“Divers are advised to park their vehicles until they are fixed, when they suspect brake failure, to avoid accidents and loss of lives,” he said.
