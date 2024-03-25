The head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti Operations Office, Kofoworola Soleye, on Monday, solicited the assistance of the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) towards securing its warehouse from looters who may want to invade the property.

Mr Soleye solicited the support when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Command of NSCDC in Ado Ekiti.

Recall that a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory’s Department of Agriculture was looted recently by hoodlums in Bwari Area Council.

Also, trucks conveying food items were looted by some residents in Niger State.

The Police Command in Lagos State and the NEMA have also placed their operatives on red alert against any attack on warehouses.

Against the backdrop of these recent developments, Mr Soleye noted that there was a need for proactive measures to avoid the recurrence of those incidents in the state.

Mr Soleye, who called for collaboration of the NSCDC in the area of disaster management, especially timely disaster response, added that such mutual partnership was inevitable in mitigating the effect of disasters.

“I have come to seek your collaboration and support toward managing responses to disasters that may happen in the state from time to time. I believe that timely response to disasters can mitigate their effect on the people.

“I also seek your support in securing our property in the state, particularly our warehouse. We think that we have to be proactive in this regard to prevent a repeat of what has happened in some states,” he said.

In his response, the Commandant, Ekiti State Command, NSCDC, Sunday Agboola, expressed the readiness of the men of the corps to provide adequate security to all the facilities of NEMA in the state.

Mr Agboola noted that both NEMA and NSCDC had existing mutual partnerships in the area of disaster management, adding that the partnership would be further strengthened under his leadership.

He expressed his desire to further consolidate the existing working relationship between NEMA Ekiti Operations Office and NSCDC Ekiti State in all areas of collaboration.

