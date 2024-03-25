The death toll from Sunday’s stampede in Bauchi at an event for the distribution of alms has risen to seven, the police in the state said on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakil, said three more women died from the injuries they sustained in the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people were reportedly trampled to death on Sunday during the exercise at Shafa Holdings Company Plc on Jos Road in Bauchi.

The police said the incident happened at about 10.20 a.m. when the company was holding its annual Zakat exercise, otherwise known as almsgiving, to help the less privileged in the state.

”The Medical Doctor at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) confirmed that two more women died at the hospital among those brought for treatment.

“The other woman was conveyed home by her family, but she died at home,” he said.

”More details will be made available to the public as the command receives them,” he said.

NAN reports that an eyewitness, Laraba Saleh, said several other people, women and children, were injured in the stampede.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

