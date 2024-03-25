The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it has impounded over 44,948 kilograms of illicit drugs, about 44.9 tonnes in Ondo, Lagos and Edo states.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made the disclosure on Sunday in Abuja.

He said eight suspects have been arrested while 11 vehicles were seized from the drug barons during the operation.

Mr Babafemi said 7,687.8kg of cannabis were destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo state with another 670kg evacuated, last Saturday.

He said in Lagos, a well-coordinated operation on 20 March, led to the seizure of 10,534 kilogrammes (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud.

“The strain of cannabis was intercepted in the Ajah area of the state where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

He added that in another raid on Friday at Ago Palace Way area of Lagos, a suspect, Miracle Obi, was arrested with 1,006 pentazocine injections, 50 tablets of tramadol, 89 bottles of codeine syrup, and 2,360 ampoules of Diazepam injection.

He further said another suspect, Kareem Mustapha, was nabbed on 19 March, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 25,000 pills of tramadol and 5,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

He said 14,310.86kg of the same substance grown on 5.7 hectares of farms was destroyed in Ohosu-Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo state on Tuesday.

Mr Babafemi also noted that NDLEA operatives evacuated 670kg of cannabis on Saturday, while five suspects were arrested.

The suspects include 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu, Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia, 45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44.

Mr Babafemi disclosed that in another operation in the Uzebba-Avbiosi forest on Thursday, over 6,500kg of marijuana grown on a 2.6-hectare farm was uncovered and destroyed.

Three suspects: Kabiru Idris, 36; Alaba Jimoh, 40; and Lekan Asobere, 35, were arrested.

He also said another operation conducted with the support of the military led to the burning down of 5,000kg of the substance in a warehouse in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA on Friday.

The Ondo NDLEA Commander, Mumuni Raji, while speaking on the development, said that during the exercise in the state, 632 bags of Cannabis, weighing 670kg, were destroyed at Ago-Igbo area of Oke Ala in Akure South LGA of the state.

According to him, nobody was arrested as the suspects escaped after sighting the operatives from a distance.

“We brought 56 bags and destroyed 555 bags in the forest, weighing 670 kg.

“We crossed many rivers and hills before we were able to get to the location. These people are properly armed and ready for anything. They saw us from the top of the hill and ran away before we got to the location,” Mr Raji said.

The Commander advised those indulging in illicit activities in the state to abstain from such criminal acts, saying the command would not rest until criminals were brought to book.

