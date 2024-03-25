The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages.

He also called for access to humanitarian aid for victims of the war conflict zone.

Mr Akpabio made the call in his address at the ongoing 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The senate president urged members of the IPU not to conclude the general assembly without adopting his demands as part of the resolutions that will be announced after the assembly.

“Madam President, this is a lone voice from Nigeria. We tried our best in Angola, and we failed to lend a collective voice towards what is happening in Gaza. Today, the world is very expectant. We must drop [our] ego. It has nothing to do with which country brings a proposal. The basic tenets of humanity demand that we leave here with resolutions for the rest of the world to show that we have human feelings in us. The issues are very clear.

“South Africa has a right to be emotional, but we have children who are dying even as we are talking now. We have people who cannot see water to drink. Those who are going to suffer from infections due to gunshots. We have to show the world that we are human beings.

“Cessation of hostilities must be part of our resolutions. Access to humanitarian aid must be part of our resolutions. At the same time, release some hostages and even those who are possibly prisoners of war.

“If both sides take these steps, it means that they agree that the International Community can go to the next stage, which is negotiation for sustainable peace. If they cannot agree, I urge that we can now have a small three-Man Drafting Committee to come up with those resolutions that must be made before we leave here.

“We can no longer allow a child to die tonight without presenting our voice. It doesn’t matter which side. We are all parents. If we come here to look for ego and then it’s not affecting them. There’s nothing affecting Denmark here, South Africa. The people affected are over there. And then, of course, nobody will agree to the lone resolution from Israel.

“It must be all-encompassing so that we stand up from here as human beings. That will be my plea. Let them go aside, meet, and remove those vexatious items. In the course of discussions, we can have amendments and add items we feel should be added, but we must discuss the Gaza issue in this 148th IPU Assembly. That is my position” the senate president said.

Mr Akpabio’s demands are not different from the position already taken by the Nigerian government and the country’s National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian Senate called for an end to hostiles between Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, last November.

Nigeria also joined 119 other countries at the UN General Assembly last year to vote in support of a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed over 10,000 people, including over 3,000 children.

Israel commenced the attack on Gaza after Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October, leading to the death of 1,400 Israelis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

