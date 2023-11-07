The Nigerian Senate Tuesday called for an end to hostiles between Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza.

The lawmakers also called on the Nigerian government to collaborate with other countries to ensure that there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The resolution was reached on a motion sponsored by Mohammed Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) and co-sponsored by Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano South) at the plenary.

Mr Aliero, while presenting the motion, asked the Senate to encourage the Nigerian government to support a two-state solution as a permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine crisis.

The majority of the senators supported the motion through a voice vote.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, subsequently approved the prayers and directed the clerk of the national assembly to transmit resolutions of the senate to the president.

The senate’s resolution is not different from the position already taken by the Nigerian government but adds more bite to it.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria joined 119 other countries at the UN General Assembly to vote in support of a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza where Israeli attacks have killed over 10,000 people including over 3,000 children.

Israel commenced the attack on Gaza after Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October, leading to the death of 1,400 Israelis.

The later fighting adds to previous ones between Israel and Palestine amidst international calls for a two-state solution.

Details later…

