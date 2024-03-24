The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere on Monday over the northern region.

It envisaged prospects of dust haze over Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa and Kano states during the forecast period.

“Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning period.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Benue, Niger and Kogi states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms

over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Abia and Imo States later in the day.

NiMet anticipated sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere over the northern region on Tuesday, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency envisaged sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds over the North Central region during the morning period.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Nasarawa and Plateau states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.

“In the afternoon/evening period, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos states,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny skies are expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

The agency predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North Central region during the morning period.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Plateau States later in the day with cloudy atmosphere over the southern region during the morning hours.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos states later in the day.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public

should take adequate precaution. People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Due to Harmattan and dryness in the air, special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes and

lips by keeping them moist as much as possible.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

(NAN)

