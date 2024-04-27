The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced Michael Nzekwe as the new Chief of Staff to its chairperson, Ola Olukoyede.

Others appointed are the zonal directors for each of the 14 zonal commands of the commission.

The new appointments are the result of structural changes at EFCC, according to a press statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Oyewale noted that the changes are aimed at enhancing the Commission’s administrative functions.

According to the statement, Mr Nzekwe brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as a top-notch investigator, lawyer, and former Commander of the Ilorin Zonal Command.

He described the new chief of staff as a Grade One officer of the commission who has served across various departments, including Legal and Prosecution, Operations (now Investigations), Internal Affairs (now Ethics and Integrity), Services, and Asset Forfeiture.

Under the restructuring, all 14 zonal commands of the commission have been upgraded to departmental status, with each now headed by a director.

Mr Oyewale said the restructuring was a strategic move by Mr Olukoyede to streamline operations and improve accountability.

He said it would also bolster the security framework of the commission, with the security unit now elevated to a full-fledged department.

“To this effect, 14 new directors have been appointed to head each of the Zonal Commands. Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the commission, the Security Unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a Department with a seasoned officer appointed as Director, Security and Chief Security Officer,” he noted.

Read EFCC full statement below:

EFCC PRESS RELEASE

Restructuring of EFCC : Olukoyede Apoints Chief of Staff, Zonal Directors

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has appointed Mr. Michael Nzekwe as his Chief of Staff. He has also appointed Zonal Directors for each of the 14 Zonal Commands of the Commission.

Nzekwe, topnotch investigator, lawyer and former Commander of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, is a course one officer of the Commission. He has served in various departments in the Commission, including Legal and Prosecution Department, Department of Operations (now Department of Investigations), Department of Internal Affairs (now Department of Ethics and Integrity), Servicom, and Asset Forfeiture Department.

A seasoned administrator, he has attended several trainings and courses home and abroad, including the Advance Defence Intelligence Officers Course organised by Defence Intel Agency, DIA. The appointment takes immediate effect and he has assumed duties.

Olukoyede, in his restructuring and repositioning of the EFCC, equally upgraded all the Zonal Commands of the Commission to the status of Departments, with each of them headed by a Director. To this effect, 14 new Directors have been appointed to head each of the Zonal Commands. Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the Commission, the Security Unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a Department with a seasoned officer appointed as Director, Security and Chief Security Officer.

A new Department has also been created in the Executive Chairman’s office and it is headed by former Makurdi Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Mr. Friday Ebelo who also doubles as Director and Coordinator, Special Duties at the corporate headquarters of the Commission. The former Department of Internal Affairs has been renamed Department of Ethics and Integrity and minor reshuffling effected in some Departments at the headquarters.

Olukoyede says that the ongoing restructuring is meant for the repositioning and strengthening of the EFCC to deliver on its assigned mandate optimally.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

April 27, 2024

