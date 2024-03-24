The police in Bauchi have confirmed that four persons died in a stampede during the distribution of alms by a philanthropist in Bauchi metropolis.

The spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident, on Sunday, in Bauchi.

He said the incident occured on Sunday at the AYM Shafa Holdings Office, when hundreds of people gathered to collect alms from a philanthropist, Yakubu Maishanu.

He said the command received a distress call from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), about the victims being rushed to the facility for medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, directed for urgent action and mobilised personnel to the scene.

“The police operative joined the rescue operation, cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties while the exercise was stopped,” he said.

Mr Wakil, a superintendent of police, said that four females had been confirmed dead by a medical doctor while others were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The spokesperson urged individuals and organisations engaged in philanthropic and humanitarian services to report to the police and make adequate arrangements in their distribution exercises to forestall future occurrences.

(NAN)

