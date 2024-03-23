A group, Afri-mission and Evangelism Network, has inaugurated a project tagged “Catch Them Young” aimed at building the moral and spiritual lives of youngsters in Abuja.

The team on Friday visited Capital City of Knowledge International to inaugurate Young Missionaries Club. About 100 young students in the basic and secondary classes joined the Club.

The principal of the school, Idoko Christian, in his opening remark thanked the president of Afri-Mission and his team on their choice of CCKIS “for a laudable and spiritual impactful project like this”.

He urged the students to avail themselves of the opportunity of enrolling in the young Missionaries Club to shape their future and grow into adults who will work to impact God’s kingdom and make the society a better place.

The president of Afri-mission, Oscar Amaechina, while delivering his inaugural speech encouraged the children to embrace missionary work as a primary calling and then choose any other secular professions as their secondary calling.

According to Mr Oscar, “it is important that I let you know that missionary work is not an option to be chosen among other professions by Christians, it is an invitation which God has given to every Christian to partner with Him in the mandate of the Great Commission. “Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15) is a call to duty to be God’s ambassador where ever you find yourselves”.

He made the members of the club to understand that becoming a missionary does not in any way stop them from realizing their dream and aspiration in life “becoming a missionary will help you immensely in reaching lofty heights in which ever profession that you have chosen as your secondary calling.”

“The objective of this club is to raise you into young adults who will make the world a better place. With God on our side we will raise among you missionary doctors, missionary nurses, missionary lawyers, missionary engineers, missionary teachers, missionary pharmacists, missionary pastors, missionary civil servants, missionary pilots, missionary musicians, missionary soldiers, missionary police, missionary bankers etc.”

Groups

The young missionaries were grouped into seven teams bearing the names of notable missionaries of the old: Charles Spurgeon Team, Mary Slessor Team, Jim Elliot Team, William Carey Team, Albert Simpson Team, Hudson Taylor Team and John Knox Team.

Each team made a presentation and showcased the protrait of their mentor.

They all underscored famous quotations of their missionary heroes and pledged to follow the footsteps of their mentors in their missionary endeavours.

The teams were gifted Bibles donated to Afri-mission by Graceland church, New Albany Indiana, United States, a Christian book “Who is this God?” by an America author, Paul Bryan and Afri-mission Humanitarian Service Brochure.

Josephine Amaechina, who doubles as the Senior Pastor of Antioch Christian Centre and the director of Afri-mission’s directorate of Humanitarian Service in her remarks said that the ‘Catch Them Young Project’ of Afri-mission was conceptualized to address the shortfall in the labour force of missionaries in Nigeria.

According to her, the Nigerian church has abandoned the mandate of the Great Commission “and if nothing is done to groom our children in missional way, we stand the chance of becoming the last generation of Christians in Nigeria”.

Sylvia Udemezue, a teacher in the school and Afri-mission’ desk officer when asked what they will do to ensure that the students remained steadfast in their missionary pursuit, said, “We will do our best to groom them in the fear of God, impact them with moral lessons, always pray for them, regularly monitor and evaluate their activities and conducts. We will employ feedback mechanism to know the level of our compliance and deviation from objective arrangement and go back to the drawing table when the need arises while trusting God to help us”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

