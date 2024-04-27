Akinuli Omolere has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) Party for the Nov. 16 Ondo state governorship polls.

James Vernimbe, the Party’s Chairperson of the Primary Election Committee, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the election was monitored by observers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and party supporters in the state.

“Total number of delegates at the primary election was 90, total number of accredited delegates, 73, total votes cast 73, total number of valid votes 73, total number of invalid votes Nil, mode of election Option A4.

“Akinuli Fred Omolere emerged winner with 45 votes against Adeyemi O. Adetunji, Festus Oke Olusegun and Duke Oyinbeinyefa who scored 16, 7 and 5 votes respectively,” he said.

Mr Vernimbe commended the conduct of the other aspirants and their agents and urged them to support the party’s candidates to emerge victorious at the guber poll.

He also expressed optimism in the ability of the candidate to triumph at the polls.

(NAN)

