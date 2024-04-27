Prophet Metuh, a Nigerian and the general overseer of No Gree For Satan Ministry, who predicted that the world would end on 25 April, has made a U-turn.

Mr Metuh, on his X account, said the prophecy didn’t come to pass because he and his church members interceded on the world’s behalf.

He wrote: “The Lord showed us mercy. After our 21-day fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture.”

Mr Metuh had on 19 March claimed that the Lord took him into a trance on two separate occasions, revealing signs that foretell these impending events.

In a video he posted on his X account, he said it wasn’t a fluke and was emphatic about the date shutting critics in their tracks.

His tweet read: “Rapture is coming; the world has come to an end. That is just the reality. I saw it very clearly, do you understand? I saw the date very clearly, and the lord ministered to me. He mentioned it twice; it has happened twice.”

God is indeed a patient God, because tell me why this fakè of a human would include God’s name in this mess, all in the name of rapture ? pic.twitter.com/4WnMHlz0eE — Just Eniola 💜 (@EObaniyi) April 27, 2024

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“If you like, take it seriously; if you like, don’t take it seriously, but this is real: rapture is coming on the 25th of April, 2024. I saw it very clearly. I saw the date clearly; the Lord ministered it to me twice, and it has happened twice. I saw myself in a trance, and I saw two mountains.”

He also urged people to start preparing for rapture by reading their bible very well.

Intercession

Meanwhile, on 11 April, he posted another video on his Facebook page, inviting Nigerians to join him in 21 days of fasting and prayer for God to change his mind concerning the revealed date of the rapture.

The prophet also attributed the 8 April total solar eclipse that occurred across Canada, the United States, and Mexico as a precursor to the rapture.

He said, “Since the Lord revealed to me the rapture that is coming on 25 April, I have not been myself. People are not taking this thing seriously; people are not ready for what is coming, and the signs are already everywhere. Just the other day, It turned dark in Canada during the day; these are the signs. I have been praying and asking God to change his mind.”

However, hours into the day and even down to the next, Nigerians were still awaiting the manifestation of the prophet’s revelation, with many tweets calling him out to know what time precisely in the day the rapture would happen.

I don't think there is any other rapture that will happen apart from what we're passing through now in Nigeria. — CHEZ (@ChezSZN) April 26, 2024

Having being away on this platform for a while now, I just got to know that 'Rapture' was told by a supposed MOG to take place on Tuesday, 25th in Nigeria.

Has any witnessed such? — OGUNDIPE ABRAHAM (@Adsen4Royal) April 25, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

