There is a renewed hostility between former Ondo State Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the former’s allegation of the destruction of his campaign posters and billboards ahead of the governorship election.

Mr Akinterinwa, who led a team of Akeredolu loyalists, famously known as the cabal, to oppose the emergence of Mr Aiyedatiwa as governor, is aspiring to clinch the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 25 April.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is also running for the ticket, which is zoned to the southern senatorial district.

Both aspirants had laid claims to having received endorsements from the late Akeredolu to become the next governor of the state.

However, a fresh conflict between the two politicians stems from an allegation by the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation that despite the constant denial, thugs loyal to the governor were unleashing terror and destruction on members and properties of other governorship aspirants of the APC in Ondo State.

Spokesperson for the Akinterinwa campaign organisation, Segun Ajiboye, said the thugs of the governor went on rampage on Friday in Akure and destroyed billboards of Mr Akinterinwa.

“The destruction was most noticeable at FUTA Junction, where the imposing unipole billboard of the frontline aspirant was shredded and pulled down,” Mr Ajiboye said.

“It is worth noting that not even in the bad days of the ‘weti e’ in the southwest were the scenes being created in Ondo state by Governor Aiyedatiwa and his thugs witnessed within the ranks of the same political party.

“Recall that we equally raised the alarm back in February when the governor’s thugs unleashed mayhem on the people during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the family of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“While the governor vowed to bring to book those behind the heinous attacks, it is not surprising that nothing has been heard of the case since,” he added.

Mr Ajiboye further said that the actions of “the governor and his thugs” had brought the name of APC into disrepute, while other political parties in the state stand by the sideline watching and plotting how to exploit the situation.

He called on the leaders of the APC in Ondo State and at the national level to call Mr Aiyedatiwa to order before he destroys the party in the state.

He also implored security agencies, including the police and the SSS, to ensure the safety of supporters of other aspirants and their properties across the state.

“It is also pertinent for Governor Aiyedatiwa to learn from the story of other fascist leaders in history and how they ended up. A word is enough for the wise,” he added.

Reacting on behalf of the state government and the governor, the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OSSA) described the allegation as untrue, claiming that it was responsible for pulling down the billboard because of the failure of the owner of the billboard to make appropriate remittances to the agency.

“It’s a known fact that the Agency is constitutionally responsible for the erection of bill board hoardings and inventories, including the annual remittance to the State Government,” a statement by the agency said on Saturday.

“The said billboard structure, owned by Global Outdoor Service Limited, failed to remit outstanding 2023 payment.

“To this end, the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency is duty-bound to regulate the obligation associated with the use of billboards in the state, especially when third parties fail to comply with the statutory obligations to the state government,” the statement added.

