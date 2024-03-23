The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) heats up this weekend with Matchday 27 fixtures likely to rattle the standings and reignite historic rivalries.

Ten matches will take place, with two on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

League rundown

Shooting Stars finally secured their first Southwestern derby win in eight games against Remo Stars. Doma United’s woes continue after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Bendel Insurance, extending their winless streak to nine. The league has seen a total of 521 goals scored in 256 matches, with 63 draws, 175 home wins, and a mere 17 away victories.

Clash of Titans in Aba

Enugu Rangers, with a significant resurgence in the second half of the season, are firmly in the title race.

On paper, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men should secure victory against relegation-threatened Heartland of Owerri in Aba but outcomes of derbies are beyond present form or positions on the table.

This fixture also pitches Ilechukwu against his former club, a team he left under acrimonious circumstances due to unpaid wages.

This adds a spicy layer to the “Oriental Derby.”

Past encounters between these two neighbours suggest a close contest, but Rangers’ current form puts Heartland in a precarious position.

Heartland’s home record boasts only four wins, with seven draws and two losses.

A trip away from their shaky home turf is unlikely to improve their fortunes.

Rangers, on the other hand, have found success on the road in the second stanza, picking up wins in Gombe and Kaduna and a draw in Kano.

A 181km trip to Aba is unlikely to deter them from potentially overwhelming Heartland.

Interestingly, the last time these teams met at Heartland’s home ground, Rangers emerged victorious 3-0. Given both teams’ current positions, history might repeat itself.

Doma seeking redemption, Gombe eyeing Payback

Doma United fans have a glimmer of hope for their Saturday fixture at the Pantami Stadium. While they haven’t secured a win against any team recently, they hold some optimism against fellow state club, Gombe United.

While historical meetings favor Doma United, their recent form, particularly at home, paints a different picture. Conversely, Gombe United will be looking to avenge their defeat to Doma United last year.

Other games

Bendel Insurance’s last visit to Ikenne resulted in a 1-1 draw. Excluding the neutral ground “Super Six” win, Remo Stars are yet to defeat the Benin Gunners in the league. With the second stanza being all about breaking jinxes, Remo Stars will be determined to overcome this hurdle at home.

Bendel Insurance appears resurgent, while Remo Stars’ two consecutive away defeats and a home struggle against Enyimba raise questions about their consistency.

This Sunday encounter promises to be a test of their resilience.

