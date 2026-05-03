Nigeria has indicated its readiness to repatriate its citizens from South Africa due to the xenophobic violence in the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the repatriation will be voluntary.

“…arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home,” the minister wrote.

She said 130 Nigerians in South Africa have already indicated their willingness to return home.

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“So far, 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission in S.A, but this figure is expected to rise. Nigerian associations in South Africa are also assisting our mission in this regard,” the minister wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violent protests in parts of South Africa targeting African migrants, including Nigerians.

Videos of hostility towards African migrants previously circulated on social media. Some South Africans were seen holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their countries.

Security officials also allegedly got involved in targeting African migrants.

Two Nigerians were killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

One of them, identified as Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested, and days later, his corpse was discovered in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

The other, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel. The news of their death was amid heightened xenophobic tension.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu referred to the “condemnable” and “unacceptable” death of the Nigerians, saying there are reports that the violent protests will resume in parts of South Africa.

She noted that the protests, scheduled for 4-8 May, will be closely monitored by the Ministry and that this, in part, informed the need to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Mseleku.

“The Nigerian High Commission and the Consulate are in constant communication with relevant host authorities to ensure that the exposure of our nationals to the current tensions is minimised amidst ongoing Consultations with SA’s highest authorities.

“Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk, and we remain committed to working with South Africa to explore ways to put an end to this xenophobic pattern. It has become a recurring wave, especially before elections in South Africa, and anti-foreigner opposition parties leverage it to garner votes.

“Nigeria recently signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa on early warning to protect citizens of both countries, especially in times such as these,” she noted.

PREMIUM TIMES also earlier reported that Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu summoned the South African High Commissioner to discuss the “mistreatment of Nigerians and their businesses.”

The foreign affairs ministry said the engagement aims to “convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern” about violence.

It also described the situation as one with the “potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.”

Other African governments have also summoned ambassadors to their countries over the anti-African migrants protests and attacks on foreigners.

The Ghanaian government last month summoned South Africa’s top envoy to the country, Thando Dalamba, over reported “acts of intimidation and harassment” against its citizens.

During the meeting, the government raised a formal protest over the recent “xenophobic incidents” against foreigners, including Ghanaians.