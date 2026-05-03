Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Mseleku, over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement shared on X, the spokesperson of Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the meeting will be held on Monday, the 4th of May.

Mr Ebienfa said the objective of the meeting is to “formally convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern” about the “mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and their businesses” in recent protests by some South Africans.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violent protests in parts of South Africa targeting African migrants, including Nigerians.

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Videos of hostility towards African migrants previously circulated on social media. Some South Africans were seen holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their countries.

Security officials also allegedly got involved in targeting African migrants.

Two Nigerians were killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

One of them, identified as Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested, and days later, his corpse was discovered in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

The other, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel. The news of their death was amid heightened xenophobic tension.

In his statement, Mr Ebienfa said the foreign affairs ministry is aware of the “growing discontent” among Nigerians over the South African attacks.

He said the meeting aims to discuss instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses.

He also noted that “the objective of this engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern regarding recent events that have the potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.”

“Discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing demonstrations by various groups within South Africa,” he said.

Other African governments have also summoned South African ambassadors to their countries over the anti-African immigrants protests and attacks on foreigners.

The Ghanaian government last month summoned South Africa’s top envoy to the country over reported “acts of intimidation and harassment” against its citizens.

During the meeting, the government raised a formal protest over the recent “xenophobic incidents” against foreigners, including its citizens.