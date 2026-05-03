The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has adopted candidates for all seats to be contested for in the 2027 General Election.

Jamilu Gwamna, a former managing director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), is the party’s pick for the governorship race.

The decision was reached at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday and presided over by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya.

Party insiders said the meeting, attended by key stakeholders, including party executives and elected officials, unanimously endorsed Mr Gwamna’s adoption.

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The gathering also ratified consensus candidates for other key positions, including the three senatorial districts, six House of Representatives seats and all 24 State House of Assembly constituencies.

As part of the resolutions, Governor Yahaya was endorsed as a candidate for the Gombe North Senatorial District, and Ahmed Deba for the Gombe Central District. Jerry Damara was adopted for the Gombe South Senatorial District.

For the House of Representatives, the party selected Fatima Bello for Kaltungo/Shongom, Ali Isa JC for Billiri/Balanga, and Sadam Bello for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye.

Jamilu Shabewa was picked for Dukku/Nafada, Inuwa Garba for Yamaltu/Deba, and Usman Kumo for the Akko Federal Constituency.

However, notable political figures were absent from the meeting, including the Minister of Transport, Sa’idu Alkali, and the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, both of whom are believed to be governorship aspirants, as well as former governor Danjuma Goje, who currently represents Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Their absence has fueled speculations of differing interests ahead of the party’s final alignments.

Party sources, however, maintained that the consensus arrangement was designed to strengthen unity and minimise internal disputes, noting that consultations were still ongoing to ensure inclusiveness across all APC blocs in the state.

The move signals an early consolidation strategy by the ruling party as it prepares for what is expected to be a competitive 2027 electoral contest in Gombe State.