The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg said two Nigerians have been killed in South Africa as the attack on foreigners of African origin intensifies.

The Consul-General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, on Monday identified the victims as Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that xenophobic attacks have been on the rise in parts of South Africa.

Last week, videos of violence against African migrants circulated online.

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Some South Africans were seen holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their countries.

The Nigerian Embassy in South Africa had also issued an advisory, warning of violent demonstrations in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal city, as well as planned protests in Gauteng Province, between Monday and Wednesday.

On Monday, Ms Okey-Uche disclosed that the two Nigerians were killed by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The Consul-General stated that the two victims were attacked and beaten by SANDFF operatives. Mr Andrew’s corpse was found on 19 April, days after his arrest in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

He was arrested due to an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, and his body was discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary afterwards.

The second victim died on 20 April due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel last Monday.

Ms Okey-Uche stated that the separate incidents shocked the families of the deceased, the Nigerian community and diplomatic missions.

She also said, “A formal case has been opened with the South African Police Service, and the matter is being investigated.

“We welcome this development and underscore the importance of ensuring the investigation is conducted in a thorough, transparent, and impartial manner.

“In this regard, the Consulate-General respectfully calls on the relevant South African authorities, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), to expedite inquiries and establish the facts surrounding this incident.”

She stated that the consulate is actively engaging with relevant South African authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

“On this, we are calling on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the gruesome act to justice.

“Our position is that no matter what the allegations may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All should be presumed innocent and granted fair treatment and a hearing in a court of law.

“No one should take the law into their own hands under any circumstances. We hope to achieve the ultimate prosecution of the perpetrators,” she said.

She further urged Nigerians residing in the country to remain law-abiding.