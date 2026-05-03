The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Ojo Adekimi, has expressed shock and sorrow over a deadly bandit attack on the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Camp at Tenebo Village in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi quoted Mr Adekimi as saying that the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, claimed the lives of three police officers, while several others sustained serious injuries.

The CP condemned the attack, describing it as heinous and cowardly, and commended the fallen officers for their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

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“Their commitment to safeguarding lives and property will never be forgotten,” he said.

The CP extended condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased, and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

He assured that the command would deploy all necessary operational and intelligence resources to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“There will be no hiding place for the perpetrators,” he added.

(NAN)