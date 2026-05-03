Victor Osimhen has urged his Galatasaray teammates to stay focused on their title ambitions despite a heavy 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash.

The loss, suffered at the Canik 19 May Stadium, marked a setback in what has otherwise been a strong title push, but Osimhen insists it does not change the bigger picture.

Galatasaray began the game with intent, and Osimhen made an immediate impact.

Just nine minutes in, the Nigerian striker set up Yunus Akgün for the opening goal, giving the visitors early control. But what followed was a dramatic shift in momentum.

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Samsunspor responded with intensity, exposing defensive vulnerabilities and capitalising on key moments to turn the game around emphatically.

Osimhen’s evening took a difficult turn in the second half when a misplaced back pass contributed to the sending off of goalkeeper Günay Güvenç, a moment that further tilted the contest in favour of the hosts.

“We have to keep going”

Despite the disappointing result, Osimhen struck a defiant tone post-match, calling on the squad to move forward quickly.

“Let’s not get stuck on this game. We have to keep going,” he said.

“We need to win at home and declare the championship. Nothing has changed. The team will give everything. We’ll focus on the next match.”

The 27-year-old acknowledged that the team fell below expectations but stressed that the title remains within reach.

Title still within reach

Osimhen admitted that Galatasaray anticipated a tough challenge away from home but conceded that their performance did not meet the required standard.

“We knew it wouldn’t be that easy to win the title here. We didn’t play well either,” he added.

“We will win our next match at home and officially secure the championship. We apologise to the fans. We will look ahead.”

His message reflects a squad determined not to let one defeat derail an otherwise dominant campaign.

Osimhen leads the charge

Since completing his permanent move from Napoli last summer, Osimhen has been central to Galatasaray’s attacking success.

He has delivered consistently, registering 20 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, numbers that underline his influence in the club’s push for domestic glory.

What comes next

With the title race entering its decisive phase, Galatasaray’s response in their next home fixture against Antalyaspor will be crucial.

With two matches left in the season, Galatasaray sit top of the table with 74 points from 32 games, holding a four-point lead over closest rivals Fenerbahce, who have 70 points from the same number of matches.

Galatasaray, led by Victor Osimhen and his teammates, will secure the title with a win in either of their remaining fixtures. However, Fenerbahce remain mathematically in contention and will hope for unexpected slip-ups in the closing stages of the campaign.

For Osimhen, the focus is clear: reset, respond, and finish the job. Because in a title race, setbacks are inevitable. How you react is what defines champions