A security report has revealed plans by terrorists to attack airport and prison facilities in Abuja and neighbouring Niger State.

According to an internal memo released by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the attacks are being planned by fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction, Ansaru and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal- Muslimeen (JNIM).

The Sadiku Boko Haram faction operates alongside Ansaru and JNIM in the vicinity of Kainji Lake National Park.

In July 2025, intelligence sources said the group moved from Shiroro LGA in Niger State to the Kainji axis, where it kidnapped more than 300 students and staff at St. Mary’s Catholic school in Papiri.

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It was also responsible for the abduction of more than 100 women and children from Woro (Kwara), Kasuwan Daji and Konkoso (Niger).

The memo dated 13 April and signed by Timi Bomodi, a Deputy Comptroller General, heading the Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I) unit, stated that the terrorists are targeting Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), the Kuje Custodial Centre, and a military detention facility in Wawa, Niger State.

The two-page document, seen by our reporter, stated that ISWAP fighters, led by the group’s leader in Kano, “have already infiltrated” the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for the attack on the airport and Kuje prison.

It noted that the attack on the military detention facility in Wawa is being orchestrated by the Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction in collaboration with Ansaru and JNIM.

“Their intention is to release detained terrorists and inflict significant damage on critical aviation infrastructure,” the report stated, adding that the planned attack on the airport is similar to the Islamic State’s attacks on aviation facilities in Niamey and Tahoua in the Niger Republic.

“This suggests a possible intent by terrorists to replicate the attack patterns within Nigeria,” it added.

Customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada acknowledged the memo, but said it was a “leaked” document not meant for the public.

Mr Maiwada described the content of the memo as issues of national security, adding he’s not authorised to speak on such matters.

Proactive measures

Given the planned assaults, the Customs has called for enhanced security measures and increased patrols around critical infrastructure, particularly its FCT command and the airport.

It also directed its operatives to “strengthen surveillance and protective coverage” around the airport and other strategic assets within the FCT and its environs.

“All visitors to Customs Commands and facilities should be thoroughly screened, and persons without a plausible reason for visits should not be granted access,” the memo instructed.

The Customs also instructed operatives to “emplace proactive and coordinated measures, and ” preempt and mitigate “any potential threats” to all identified vulnerable points within their areas of responsibility.

The Customs also directed specialised units—including anti-smuggling teams in Zones B and D, the Customs Police Unit (CPU), and the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU)—to deploy reinforcements to secure the Customs Headquarters, its FCT commands, and other critical assets within the identified target areas through coordinated patrols and enhanced surveillance.

“Patrol teams should maintain constant communication with Central Command to ensure safety,” the memo said. “Visiting rounds officers are hereby directed to confirm availability of all officers assigned to guard duty.”

Noting that the matter be treated with urgency, the Customs advised that any suspicious movement should be reported immediately.

Previous similar attacks in Abuja and Niger

There have been similar attacks in Abuja and neighbouring Niger State, where at least three insurgent groups and bandits hold sway.

On 30 October 2022, terrorists attempted to breach the Wawa Cantonment, a military detention facility in Borgu LGA of Niger State believed to be holding numerous insurgents, in a bid to free their captured comrades. The attack was repelled, and many of the attackers were killed or arrested.

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The failed assault came months after a coordinated attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre by ISWAP, Boko Haram and Ansaru, which led to the release of no fewer than 64 terrorists.

Sources indicate that many of those freed were ISWAP members linked to a Kogi-based cell; some are believed to have later aligned with Ansaru—the earliest Boko Haram splinter faction— led by Abu Bara’a, an Ebira indigene of Kogi State, who himself escaped with five other Boko Haram members during a 2012 prison break in Koton Karfe.

Many of these escapees, including Mr Abu Bara’a, have been recaptured by the State Security Services (SSS). Mr Abu Bara’a was re-arrested alongside his lieutenant, Mahmud al-Nigeri. They are currently facing terrorism and other charges, including illegal mining.