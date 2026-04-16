The Police Command in Ondo State says it has foiled a bombing attempt in Akure, the state capital, and arrested six suspects linked to the incident.

The police said the six suspects comprised five males and one female, aged 39 to 43.

They also also said they recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) components and other exhibits.

Adebowale Lawal, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, said this during a news conference on Thursday in Akure.

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Mr Lawal identified the suspects as Adekunle Prosper (male, 56), Ojo Olumide (male, 39), Tope Kolawole (male, 40), Ahmed Salihu (male, 40), Bolaji Adebowale (male, 46), and Gbadebo Abidemi (female, 43).

According to him, intelligence uncovered that the suspects had recently rented an apartment in the Oke-Odu Area of Akure, which they used as a base for their activities.

Mr Lawal said the police arrested the suspects Wednesday (15 April), attributing “the achievement” to credible and actionable intelligence received by the command regarding the activities of a suspected criminal syndicate operating along state lines.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives were strategically deployed to the identified location, where the suspects were apprehended before they could execute their planned attack,” he said.

He said a thorough search of the scene and subsequent operation at the suspects’ apartment resulted in the recovery of a cache of items including 217 bottles, bags of sugar and criminal charms.

“Other items include 17 mobile phones, the sum of N187,000, two HP laptops, eight slings, one knife, an external hard drive, two identity cards, one National Identity Number (NIN) card, two motorcycles, among others.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that some of these materials were intended for the construction of explosive devices, while others may have been used to facilitate coordinated criminal activities.

“Findings reveal that the group actively engaged in assembling IEDs allegedly intended for deployment on government infrastructures, with indications that their operations may extend beyond the state capital to other parts of the country.

“Notably, a document mapping out potential target locations was also recovered, suggesting a premeditated and coordinated plan.

“The timely intervention of the police undoubtedly averted what could have resulted in significant loss of lives and widespread destruction of property,” he said.

Mr Lawal, who condemned the act, advised house owners and property managers to carry out thorough background checks on prospective tenants before renting out their apartments to prevent their premises from being used as criminal hideouts or operational bases.

The attempted bombing incident exemplifies worsening insecurity in the state and other parts of the country.

In recent years, the state, particularly its northern part, has seen waves of kidnap-for-ransom and attacks from terrorist cells operating in the Nigerian north-central region bordering the state. Many worshippers have been killed in some of the attacks.

(NAN)