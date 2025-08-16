Nigeria has scored a major counter-terrorism victory with the capture of two of the most wanted leaders of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansaru group, authorities announced on Saturday.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja that a months-long, intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, popularly known as Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, also called Mallam Mamuda.

Abu Bara’a, described as the “Emir of Ansaru,” was the overall coordinator of the group’s sleeper cells across Nigeria and mastermind of several kidnappings and terrorist financing operations.

His deputy, Mamuda, headed the notorious “Mahmudawa” faction of Ansaru based in and around Kainji National Park and trained in Libya under foreign jihadist instructors.

“These two men have been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years and are also internationally sought terrorists,” Mr Ribadu said. “Their capture marks one of the most decisive blows against Ansaru since its emergence in 2012.”

Ansaru, formally known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, broke away from Boko Haram in 2012 and quickly gained notoriety for attacks on civilians, security forces, and infrastructure.

The group, which pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claimed responsibility for high-profile crimes including the 2022 Kuje prison break in Abuja, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, the 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, Magajin Garin Daura, the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, the deadly attacks on a Niger uranium facility and other cross-border operations.

Mr Ribadu said the arrest of the two Ansaru leaders, between May and July 2025, has effectively dismantled the terrorist group’s central command.

He added that caches of materials and digital evidence recovered during the operation are undergoing forensic analysis, and are expected to yield further intelligence on the group’s networks in Nigeria and the wider Sahel.

He credited President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic support and praised the armed forces, intelligence services, and other stakeholders for their coordination in pulling off the operation.

“The fall of Ansaru’s leadership signals the beginning of the end of impunity for terrorist leaders in Nigeria,” the NSA declared. “We will continue to pursue extremists with precision, resolve, and unwavering determination.”

Authorities urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to share intelligence with security agencies, stressing that national security is a shared responsibility.

PRESS BRIEFING ON RECENT SUCCESSES RECORDED IN NIGERIA’S ONGOING COUNTER TERRORISM EFFORTS AGAINST ANSARU HELD AT ONSA ON 16 AUGUST 2025

PREAMBLE

I am happy to welcome you all to this press briefing session. This briefing is organised to update you on the recent successes recorded by Nigeria in the ongoing efforts to decisively rid our country of terrorist groups. This press briefing is in line with our continuous resolve to keep the general public abreast with the efforts being undertaken by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in conjunction with the Services, Intelligence Agencies and other key stakeholders.

2. Today, I am glad to inform you that we have successfully concluded a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation which led to the capture of the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate.

3. The group was first formed in January 2012 with a public declaration in Kano. It emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, positioning itself as a “humane alternative.” However, its stated aim quickly turned to attacking Nigerian security operatives, civilian communities and government infrastructure. The group publicly displayed the setting sun logo of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), signaling its ideological and operational alignment with global jihadist movements.

4. Over the years, Ansaru entrenched itself in both urban sleeper cells and forest enclaves, across several cities in northern Nigeria and in forest based enclaves particularly around Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States as well as Benin Republic.

SPECIFIC DETAILS OF THE APPREHENSION

5. The targeted operation, which was conducted between May and July 2025, led to the capture of 2 top ANSARU leaders who have been responsible for masterminding several terrorist attacks against Nigeria over the past years:

a. The first is Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU. He is the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria. He is also the mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance terrorism over the years.

b. The second is Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy. He is the leader of the so-called “Mahmudawa” cell hiding out in and around the Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States up to Benin Republic. Mamuda trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specializing in weapons handling and IED fabrication.

c. These 2 men have been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years. They jointly spearheaded multiple attacks on civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure. Their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura). They were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa and they maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

d. The 2 men, who are wanted internationally, are currently in custody.

SIGNIFICANCE OF THE OPERATION

6. The capture of Abu Bara and Mallam Mamuda, the group’s leader and deputy commander respectively, marks one of the most significant achievements to date in our ongoing effort to rid Nigeria of the threat of terrorism. The successful decapitation of the leadership of this dangerous franchise marks the most decisive blow against ANSARU since its inception. This stride has effectively dismantled its central command while paving the path for the complete annihilation of the group.

7. This feat undoubtedly exemplifies Nigeria’s advancing counter-terrorism capabilities. The precision operation followed months of deep surveillance, human intelligence, and technical tracking, which demonstrates enhanced sophistication and seamless inter-agency synergy.

8. Let me use this opportunity to inform the public that, in the course of the operation, our security forces captured and recovered valuable actionable intelligence. These include a cache of materials and digital evidence which are all now undergoing forensic analysis. The findings from the analysis are expected to support our ongoing efforts to exploit this success, bring them to justice, and completely annihilate the residual of ANSARU networks and disrupt their foreign collaborators.

CLOSING NOTES

9. The capture of Abu Bara and Mahmuda signals the beginning of the end to impunity for terrorist leaders. Nigeria will continue to pursue extremists with precision, resolve, and unwavering determination. The fight is far from over, but the fall of ANSARU leadership represents a decisive step forward.

10. At this juncture, let me appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for the strategic guidance and support in all ramifications which give us the impetus to continue to record successes. I must also appreciate the doggedness of the Armed Forces and all our intelligence and security agencies who all worked tirelessly and collaboratively to achieve this outcome.

11. In conclusion, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the media for your patriotism and relentless support to our drive to stamp out terrorism from our dear Nation. Finally, let me reassure the general public that we will not relent in our drive to make Nigeria safe for all citizens. In recognition that national security is a shared responsibility, I urge all law abiding citizens to continue to remain vigilant and volunteer timely information to security agencies for prompt action. Thank you for your patience and rapt attention.