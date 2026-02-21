Results of Saturdays’ local elections in the six council areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started trickling in after voting ended at 2.30 p.m. in many units as scheduled.

Residents of the FCT cast their ballots on Saturday to elect the leadership of its six area councils.

The area councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

About 637 candidates from 17 political parties are vying for the 68 positions – 62 councillors and six area council chairpersons. Five of the area councils have 10 wards each, while AMAC has 12.

There are 1,680,315 registered voters in the territory but 1,587,025, who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), are expected to vote across 2,822 polling units in the six area councils, supported by 4,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

PREMIUM TIMES journalists deployed in all parts of the nation’s capital to observe the elections have given live updates on the voting process which started 8.30 a.m.

Many polling units recorded low voter turnout.

Voting has now ended in many polling units while it continues in a few others to give those on the queue before the 2.30 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Follow our live updates thread below for prompt access to polling results as announced by designated electoral officers.

3:22 p.m.

PU: 006 Ushafa

Bwari

Bwari Area Council

Counting of ballots have been concluded at the polling.

Chairman

Invalid votes – 3

ZLP – 46

APC – 36

PDP – 10

ADC – 5

SDP – 1

Accord – 1

NNPP. – 1

Councillor

Invalid votes – 2

APC – 36

ZLP – 16

PDP – 41

ADP – 1

APGA – 1

SDP – 3

ADC – 2

Accord – 1

3:14 p.m.

PU: 005 Bwari/Ushafa

Bwari

Bwari Area Council

Counting of ballots has commenced at the polling unit following the close of voting.

Chairmanship

Invalid – 4

ZLP – 33

APC – 26

PDP – 8

ADC – 1

APGA – 2

SDP – 1

Councillor

Invalid – 1

APC – 27

ZLP – 14

PDP – 28

ADP – 3

APGA – 1

SDP – 1

3:40 p.m.

PU: 007 Ushafa

Bwari

Bwari Area Council

Voting results

Chairman

ZLP – 41

APC – 24

PDP – 8

ADC – 5

APGA – 3

Accord – 1

Councillor

ZLP – 17

APC – 28

PDP – 33

ADC – 3

APGA – 3

4: 14pm

PU, 008: Yangoji primary school II

Yangoji Ward, Kwali area council.

Number of accredited voters 36

Registered voters: 70

Chairmanship

PDP: 17

APC: 17

ADP: 2

Total valid vote 36

Councilor ship:

A: 0

ADC: 0

ADP: 2

APC: 13

AMP: 0

PDP: 19

Total valid vote: 34

Rejected votes: 2

04:17 p.m.

AMAC, Garki Village

PU:004

Councillor

YPP: 46

ADC: 42

APC: 145

Invalid votes: 12

From IREV

PU 019

Govt Secondary School, Tundu

Kabusa Ward

AMAC

Registered Voters 814

Accredited voters 51

Rejected votes 2

APC 41

ADC 8

Staff Quarters Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 24,722

Accredited voters: 3,537

Results

A: 04

AA: 03

ADC: 259

ADP: 07

APC: 1,537

APGA: 205

APM: 03

NNPP: 07

PDP: 1,248

SDP: 126

YPP: 08

Total valid votes: 3,407

Rejected votes: 98

Total vote cast: 3,505

The Returning Officer, Anthony Hassan noted that there was over-voting on the BVAS at polling unit 32. “On the BVAS it showed 31 but the polling unit officer brought 90.”

Zuba Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 18,827

Accredited voters: 3,489

Results

A: 02

AA: 0

ADC: 107

ADP: 03

APC: 526

APGA: 22

APM: 0

NNPP: 11

PDP: 2720

SDP: 04

YPP: 1

Total valid votes: 3,396

Rejected votes: 93

Total vote cast: 3,489

Paiko Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 15,722

Accredited voters: 4,193

Results

A: 09

AA: 03

ADC: 130

ADP: 14

APC: 1,619

APGA: 99

APM: 04

NNPP: 08

PDP: 1,966

SDP: 68

YPP: 04

Total valid votes: 3,924

Rejected votes: 183

Total vote cast: 4,107

Ikwa Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 12,212

Accredited voters: 3,270

Results

A: 02

AA: 0

ADC: 42

ADP: 3

APC: 664

APGA: 147

APM: 0

NNPP: 09

PDP: 2,348

SDP: 1

YPP: 0

Total valid votes: 3,216

Rejected votes: 54

Total vote cast: 3,270

Ibwa Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 12,979

Accredited voters: 4,681

Results

A: 02

AA: 0

ADC: 64

ADP: 15

APC: 1,610

APGA: 258

APM: 03

NNPP: 05

PDP: 2,519

SDP: 04

YPP: 02

Total valid votes: 4,482

Rejected votes: 199

Total vote cast: 4,681

Tungan Maje Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 21,624

Accredited voters: 5,028

Results

A: 01

AA: 03

ADC: 108

ADP: 11

APC: 1,118

APGA: 85

APM: 01

NNPP: 013

PDP: 3,101

SDP: 21

YPP: 05

Total valid votes: 4,467

Rejected votes: 118

Total vote cast: 4,585

The results for Nyanyan

Total number of registered voters – 60,193

Number of accredited voters – 5,596

Number of votes scored by political parties:

A-37

AA-4

ADC-1,035

ADP-31

APC-3,537

APGA-32

APM-2

APP-2

BP-14

NNPP-16

NRM-2

PDP-522

PRP-5

SDP -115

YPP-20

ZLP-3

Rejected Votes – 204

Total Valid Votes – 5,377

Total Vote Cast – 5,581

Karishi Ward,

registered voters 17,701, accredited voters 4,103

A-13

AA-0

ADC-186

ADP-15

APC-2,309

APGA-9

APM-10

APP-1

BP-7

NNPP-1,100

NRM-2

PDP-181

PRP-2

SDP –103

YPP-8

ZLP-2

Rejected Votes – 145

Total Valid – 3,948

Total Vote Cast – 4,093

Dobi Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 18,572

Accredited voters: 6,577

Results

A: 07

AA: 01

ADC: 57

ADP: 19

APC: 3,747

APGA: 115

APM: 01

NNPP: 12

PDP: 2,407

SDP: 11

YPP: 03

Total valid votes: 6,380

Rejected votes: 187

Total vote cast: 6,567

Gwako Wards

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 19,394

Accredited voters: 4,373

Results

A: 07

AA: 02

ADC: 165

ADP: 15

APC: 1,720

APGA: 359

APM: 04

NNPP: 76

PDP: 1,511

SDP: 42

YPP: 96

Total valid votes: 3,997

Rejected votes: 157

Total vote cast: 4,154

Kutunku Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 29,913

Accredited voters: 5,627

Results

A: 15

AA: 02

ADC: 154

ADP: 27

APC: 2,909

APGA: 198

APM: 5

NNPP: 20

PDP: 1,957

SDP: 88

YPP: 31

Total valid votes: 5,406

Rejected votes: 221

Total vote cast: 5,627

Gwagwalada Central Ward

Gwagwalada Area Council

Registered voters: 33,612

Accredited voters: 5,519

Results

A: 02

AA: 02

ADC: 250

ADP: 14

APC: 2,338

APGA: 199

APM: 03

NNPP: 14

PDP: 2,388

SDP: 67

YPP: 08

Total valid votes: 5,285

Rejected votes: 211

Total vote cast: 5,496