Results of Saturdays’ local elections in the six council areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started trickling in after voting ended at 2.30 p.m. in many units as scheduled.
Residents of the FCT cast their ballots on Saturday to elect the leadership of its six area councils.
The area councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
About 637 candidates from 17 political parties are vying for the 68 positions – 62 councillors and six area council chairpersons. Five of the area councils have 10 wards each, while AMAC has 12.
There are 1,680,315 registered voters in the territory but 1,587,025, who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), are expected to vote across 2,822 polling units in the six area councils, supported by 4,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.
PREMIUM TIMES journalists deployed in all parts of the nation’s capital to observe the elections have given live updates on the voting process which started 8.30 a.m.
Many polling units recorded low voter turnout.
Voting has now ended in many polling units while it continues in a few others to give those on the queue before the 2.30 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Follow our live updates thread below for prompt access to polling results as announced by designated electoral officers.
3:22 p.m.
PU: 006 Ushafa
Bwari
Bwari Area Council
Counting of ballots have been concluded at the polling.
Chairman
Invalid votes – 3
ZLP – 46
APC – 36
PDP – 10
ADC – 5
SDP – 1
Accord – 1
NNPP. – 1
Councillor
Invalid votes – 2
APC – 36
ZLP – 16
PDP – 41
ADP – 1
APGA – 1
SDP – 3
ADC – 2
Accord – 1
3:14 p.m.
PU: 005 Bwari/Ushafa
Bwari
Bwari Area Council
Counting of ballots has commenced at the polling unit following the close of voting.
Chairmanship
Invalid – 4
ZLP – 33
APC – 26
PDP – 8
ADC – 1
APGA – 2
SDP – 1
Councillor
Invalid – 1
APC – 27
ZLP – 14
PDP – 28
ADP – 3
APGA – 1
SDP – 1
3:40 p.m.
PU: 007 Ushafa
Bwari
Bwari Area Council
Voting results
Chairman
ZLP – 41
APC – 24
PDP – 8
ADC – 5
APGA – 3
Accord – 1
Councillor
ZLP – 17
APC – 28
PDP – 33
ADC – 3
APGA – 3
4: 14pm
PU, 008: Yangoji primary school II
Yangoji Ward, Kwali area council.
Number of accredited voters 36
Registered voters: 70
Chairmanship
PDP: 17
APC: 17
ADP: 2
Total valid vote 36
Councilor ship:
A: 0
ADC: 0
ADP: 2
APC: 13
AMP: 0
PDP: 19
Total valid vote: 34
Rejected votes: 2
04:17 p.m.
AMAC, Garki Village
PU:004
Councillor
YPP: 46
ADC: 42
APC: 145
Invalid votes: 12
PU 019
Govt Secondary School, Tundu
Kabusa Ward
AMAC
Registered Voters 814
Accredited voters 51
Rejected votes 2
APC 41
ADC 8
Staff Quarters Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 24,722
Accredited voters: 3,537
Results
A: 04
AA: 03
ADC: 259
ADP: 07
APC: 1,537
APGA: 205
APM: 03
NNPP: 07
PDP: 1,248
SDP: 126
YPP: 08
Total valid votes: 3,407
Rejected votes: 98
Total vote cast: 3,505
The Returning Officer, Anthony Hassan noted that there was over-voting on the BVAS at polling unit 32. “On the BVAS it showed 31 but the polling unit officer brought 90.”
Zuba Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 18,827
Accredited voters: 3,489
Results
A: 02
AA: 0
ADC: 107
ADP: 03
APC: 526
APGA: 22
APM: 0
NNPP: 11
PDP: 2720
SDP: 04
YPP: 1
Total valid votes: 3,396
Rejected votes: 93
Total vote cast: 3,489
Paiko Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 15,722
Accredited voters: 4,193
Results
A: 09
AA: 03
ADC: 130
ADP: 14
APC: 1,619
APGA: 99
APM: 04
NNPP: 08
PDP: 1,966
SDP: 68
YPP: 04
Total valid votes: 3,924
Rejected votes: 183
Total vote cast: 4,107
Ikwa Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 12,212
Accredited voters: 3,270
Results
A: 02
AA: 0
ADC: 42
ADP: 3
APC: 664
APGA: 147
APM: 0
NNPP: 09
PDP: 2,348
SDP: 1
YPP: 0
Total valid votes: 3,216
Rejected votes: 54
Total vote cast: 3,270
Ibwa Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 12,979
Accredited voters: 4,681
Results
A: 02
AA: 0
ADC: 64
ADP: 15
APC: 1,610
APGA: 258
APM: 03
NNPP: 05
PDP: 2,519
SDP: 04
YPP: 02
Total valid votes: 4,482
Rejected votes: 199
Total vote cast: 4,681
Tungan Maje Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 21,624
Accredited voters: 5,028
Results
A: 01
AA: 03
ADC: 108
ADP: 11
APC: 1,118
APGA: 85
APM: 01
NNPP: 013
PDP: 3,101
SDP: 21
YPP: 05
Total valid votes: 4,467
Rejected votes: 118
Total vote cast: 4,585
The results for Nyanyan
Total number of registered voters – 60,193
Number of accredited voters – 5,596
Number of votes scored by political parties:
A-37
AA-4
ADC-1,035
ADP-31
APC-3,537
APGA-32
APM-2
APP-2
BP-14
NNPP-16
NRM-2
PDP-522
PRP-5
SDP -115
YPP-20
ZLP-3
Rejected Votes – 204
Total Valid Votes – 5,377
Total Vote Cast – 5,581
Karishi Ward,
registered voters 17,701, accredited voters 4,103
A-13
AA-0
ADC-186
ADP-15
APC-2,309
APGA-9
APM-10
APP-1
BP-7
NNPP-1,100
NRM-2
PDP-181
PRP-2
SDP –103
YPP-8
ZLP-2
Rejected Votes – 145
Total Valid – 3,948
Total Vote Cast – 4,093
Dobi Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 18,572
Accredited voters: 6,577
Results
A: 07
AA: 01
ADC: 57
ADP: 19
APC: 3,747
APGA: 115
APM: 01
NNPP: 12
PDP: 2,407
SDP: 11
YPP: 03
Total valid votes: 6,380
Rejected votes: 187
Total vote cast: 6,567
Gwako Wards
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 19,394
Accredited voters: 4,373
Results
A: 07
AA: 02
ADC: 165
ADP: 15
APC: 1,720
APGA: 359
APM: 04
NNPP: 76
PDP: 1,511
SDP: 42
YPP: 96
Total valid votes: 3,997
Rejected votes: 157
Total vote cast: 4,154
Kutunku Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 29,913
Accredited voters: 5,627
Results
A: 15
AA: 02
ADC: 154
ADP: 27
APC: 2,909
APGA: 198
APM: 5
NNPP: 20
PDP: 1,957
SDP: 88
YPP: 31
Total valid votes: 5,406
Rejected votes: 221
Total vote cast: 5,627
Gwagwalada Central Ward
Gwagwalada Area Council
Registered voters: 33,612
Accredited voters: 5,519
Results
A: 02
AA: 02
ADC: 250
ADP: 14
APC: 2,338
APGA: 199
APM: 03
NNPP: 14
PDP: 2,388
SDP: 67
YPP: 08
Total valid votes: 5,285
Rejected votes: 211
Total vote cast: 5,496