Mubarak Ahmad-Gumi, son of controversial Kaduna Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has officially declared his intention to contest for a seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2027.

Mr Gumi junior said he is running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent the Doka/Gabasawa constituency.

He said his decision to run followed appeals from the constituents of the Doka/Gabasawa district.

Currently serving as a legislative aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Mr Ahmad-Gumi told PREMIUM TIMES that his professional background has prepared him for the rigours of lawmaking.

“My legislative experience has given me firsthand insight into how laws are shaped, how policies affect ordinary citizens, and how important effective representation truly is,” he stated.

Speaking on a shift from social media activism to active political participation, Mr Ahmad-Gumi argued that the “youth bulge” in Nigeria should be leveraged through data-driven decision-making and technological innovation.

“Young Nigerians today are technologically skilled, data-driven, innovative, and globally connected. We understand entrepreneurship, digital systems, and modern problem-solving approaches. If we desire change, we must move from discussion and commentary on social media to participation,” he stated.

He further stressed that his candidacy is rooted in accountability.

“My aspiration to represent Doka/Gabasawa is rooted in service. It is about being accessible, accountable, and practical. It is about listening carefully to the concerns of constituents and ensuring that their voices are clearly represented in legislative processes.”

Generational crossroads

Mr Ahmad-Gumi described the current political landscape as a “generational crossroads,” where the wisdom of the elders must merge with the energy of the youth.

He described this transition: “If a bucket that is half full is placed under a running tap, over time it overflows… as the fresh water naturally replaces the old water. It is not a battle; it is a process. That is how I see youth participation in politics; not as a forceful takeover, but as steady, consistent engagement until leadership reflects both experience and new ideas.”

Mr Ahmad-Gumi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems with a minor in Public Administration from the University of Sharjah, UAE.

He is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Data Analysis and Statistics at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

He stated that Nigeria’s future depends on a collective effort that transcends faith and ethnicity: “Politics should not be left only to a few. It is a shared responsibility.