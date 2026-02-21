Electoral officers in Saturday’s bye-elections for two Kano State House of Assembly seats spent much of the morning waiting for voters as low turnout characterised the exercise in the Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies.

​The bye-elections were organised to fill vacancies created by the death of two lawmakers last December: Aminu Sa’adu (Ungogo) and Sarki Aliyu (Kano Municipal).

The sons of the deceased lawmakers—Aminu Sa’adu Jr. and Nabil Daneji—are vying to succeed their fathers. Both are contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

​A faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)—which opposes the state’s party leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso – fielded candidates, but the other faction didn’t.

PREMIUM TIMES observed the voting exercise in some parts of Ungogo and Kano Municipal Local Government Area, and observed voter apathy in most of the polling units visited.

The presiding officer, Ungogo Kudu 1A, polling units 028, Ahmad Bello, told reporters that they had attended to only two voters as of 11:04 a.m.

“We arrived around 8:30 a.m. We have over 50 registered voters. Two have been accredited and voted.”

At Kera polling unit 003, the presiding officer, Sani Kabiru, said it started voting around 8:30 a.m. and has a total of 804 voters register but so far 19 have voted.

Earlier, at the Polling Unit 008, Panisau 05, the presiding officer, Mercy Aweh, said officials arrived around 8 a.m. and the unit has 332 registered voters, but only six people had voted as of 10:30 a.m.

Eighteen candidates from nine political parties are jostling for the two vacant state assembly seats.

The parties include A, ADP, APP, AAC, APC, APM, PRP, YPP and ZLP.