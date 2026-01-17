Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have rescued two pastors and a church member abducted in Kaduna State and dismantled a suspected arms trafficking network operating in parts of the Nigerian North-central and North-west regions.

Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob and Suleiman Adamu were kidnapped on 9 January 2026 at Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State while travelling through Kugosi to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to officiate a wedding ceremony.

They were rescued during an ongoing SSS operation in Niger State and later handed over to religious leaders in Kaduna on Friday.

Speaking during the reception of the victims, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, John Joseph Hayab, said the pastors were freed from captivity in a forest by SSS operatives.

“They were rescued alive from the bush by operatives of the DSS. This intervention has brought tremendous relief to the church, their families and the Christian community at large,” Mr Hayab said.

He described the operation as a testament to the importance of coordinated security efforts, noting that criminals often thrive in divided communities.

“This rescue shows that these criminals can be defeated if our security agencies remain coordinated and the people cooperate,” he added.

Arms trafficking suspects arrested

In a related development, the SSS said operatives from its Niger and Kaduna State Commands arrested three suspects believed to be part of an arms and ammunition trafficking ring operating along the Kwara–Niger–Katsina–Kaduna corridor.

The arrests, according to security sources, followed actionable intelligence obtained during the rescue operation.

One of the suspects, identified as Kwalo, reportedly told investigators that ammunition was transported through motor parks and rural routes to evade security checkpoints.

He said a consignment was received at Tegina Motor Park in Niger State and handed over to Kawu, who later transferred it to Iro Malam Iro for onward delivery.

Security officials said the ammunition was subsequently moved from Tegina to Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, where it was allegedly delivered to an unidentified recipient using routes deliberately chosen to avoid detection.

During interrogation, Mr Kwalo was said to have disclosed that he received ₦50,000 for collecting the consignment, while Mr Kawu got ₦5,000 as a middleman, and Mr Iro ₦20,000 as a courier.

However, Mr Kwalo claimed he was unaware that the package contained ammunition.

“I was told that what I was carrying was tantalite, a precious stone, hidden inside sacks of millet to prevent theft,” he reportedly told investigators.

Government reacts

Reacting to the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), commended the SSS for the operation, describing it as a significant step towards dismantling trans-border criminal networks.

“This operation reflects the resolve of the DSS and other security agencies to rid our communities of criminal elements,” Mr Shuaibu said.

He reaffirmed the Kaduna State Government’s commitment to supporting security agencies and urged residents to cooperate by providing timely information on suspicious activities.

“Security is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all,” he added.