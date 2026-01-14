Sadio Mané scored the decisive goal as Senegal beat Egypt 1–0 on Wednesday night to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, setting up another chance for a continental crown.

The semi-final, played at the Grande Stade de Tangier, was tight, physical and cautious for long spells, but Mané’s calm finish late in the second half finally broke Egypt’s resistance and sent the Teranga Lions through.

Both sides approached the game carefully, aware of their long history at the AFCON and the fine margins that often decide meetings between them.

Egypt sat deep and focused on defence, while Senegal controlled possession and pushed patiently for an opening.

The first half produced few clear chances. Senegal saw more of the ball and played most of the game in Egypt’s half, but clear shots on goal were limited.

Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, struggled to create attacking moments and failed to test the Senegal goalkeeper before the break.

After halftime, Senegal increased the tempo. They pressed higher, moved the ball quicker and tried to stretch Egypt’s compact defence. Despite their dominance, chances continued to fall their way slowly, with Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy keeping his side in the game.

The breakthrough finally came in the 78th minute. A loose ball fell to Mané at the edge of the box, and the forward struck a clean shot past El Shenawy to spark celebrations among the Senegal players and fans.

It was a moment of quality from Senegal’s talisman, who once again delivered on the big stage. The goal was Mané’s 11th at the Africa Cup of Nations, drawing him level with Salah in the competition’s scoring charts.

Egypt attempted a late response, but they lacked energy and ideas. Senegal stayed organised, defended calmly and saw out the final minutes without serious trouble.

The win sends Senegal into their third AFCON final in the last five editions and keeps alive their bid to reclaim the title they won in 2021 after beating Egypt on penalties.

For Egypt, the defeat ends hopes of reaching a record 10th AFCON final.

Senegal will now await the winner of the other semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco as they look to write another strong chapter in their recent AFCON success story, with Mané once again at the heart of it.