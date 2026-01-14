Nigeria’s hopes of reaching a ninth Africa Cup of Nations final were dashed on Wednesday night after the Super Eagles fell to hosts Morocco in a tense semi-final decided by penalties in Rabat.

Instead, it was the Lions who stayed on course for a first AFCON title in 50 years after edging Nigeria 4-2 in a shoot-out, following a goalless 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The defeat ended Nigeria’s impressive run at AFCON 2025, where the Super Eagles had arrived in the semi-final unbeaten and tipped as favourites.

The match itself was cagey and low on clear chances, reflecting the high stakes.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz flashed an early effort wide, while Nigeria responded through Ademola Lookman, whose strike was saved.

The Atlas Lions came closer midway through the first half, with Adam Masina failing to convert from close range and Díaz again missing the target.

Achraf Hakimi later rattled the roof of the net from a free kick, before Stanley Nwabali produced a fine save to deny Ismael Saibari. It was only the second time Nigeria reached half-time without a goal at this tournament.

Nigeria showed more intent after the break, but Raphael Onyedika’s effort drifted wide.

At the other end, Abde Ezzalzouli tested Nwabali as both sides became increasingly cautious. Extra time followed, with Morocco striking the post through Nayef Aguerd and Hamza Igamane going close, while Éric Chelle’s side struggled to create meaningful openings.

The contest was eventually settled on penalties. Nigeria had an early edge when Nwabali saved Igamane’s kick, but Samuel Chukwueze’s miss swung momentum back to the hosts. After Achraf Hakimi converted, Bruno Onyemaechi was denied by Yassine Bounou, leaving Youssef En-Nesyri to seal victory for Morocco.

For Nigeria, the defeat was a bitter end to a strong campaign that had reignited belief in the Super Eagles’ long-term project under Chelle.

For Morocco, it kept alive the dream of lifting the AFCON trophy on home soil for the first time since 1976.

While Morocco will face Senegal in the final, Nigeria will play Egypt in the third-place match.