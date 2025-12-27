President Bola Tinubu said that the circumstances surrounding the release of kidnapped schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states are less important than the fact that they were safely returned, declaring that “the end justifies the means.”

The president made the remark at his Lagos residence on Friday when he hosted the delegates of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Daniel Okoh.

Details of the meeting were provided in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

In November, two separate terror groups kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers in separate attacks in Kebbi and Niger, marking the resurgence of school abduction.

The captives regained freedom after spending several days in captivity. Since their return, Nigerians have called for clarification on the circumstances surrounding their release. There have been allegations of ransom payment as well as prisoner exchange, but none have been confirmed as of the time of this report.

Mr Tinubu, however, believes that Nigerians should not focus on how his administration secured the release of the victims.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, adding that public debate over how the children were freed or what happened to their abductors should be secondary.

“The rhetoric on how the children were released or what happened to the kidnappers is secondary; the end justifies the means,” the president said.

Better security promised

During the meeting, Mr Tinubu assured Nigerians that the ongoing “recalibration” of the nation’s security architecture would soon begin to yield results.

He said his administration is committed to establishing state and community policing as part of efforts to change Nigeria’s security narrative, noting that some of the measures being implemented require time to mature.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it,” the president said, while calling on religious leaders to support the government through vigilance, cooperation and prayers.

Mr Tinubu explained that the take-off of community and state police is dependent on the completion of necessary legislative processes by the National Assembly.

He also pointed to challenges in strengthening military capacity, saying military hardware is expensive and not readily available.

According to him, Nigeria has placed orders for four attack helicopters from the United States, which will take time to arrive, while assistance has also been sought from Turkey.

He acknowledged that the delays have affected public perception of the administration’s commitment to addressing insecurity but maintained that the government remains resolute.

Despite the guerrilla tactics employed by terrorists, the president said his administration would not relent in its efforts to return the country to peace and prosperity.

In his remarks, CAN President Mr Okoh, an archbishop, assured Mr Tinubu of the body’s support, describing him as “our President” and pledging the cooperation of the Christian community.

He commended the president’s zeal in addressing the nation’s socio-economic and security challenges and said the church was confident in his leadership.

Mr Okoh also acknowledged the receipt of palliatives extended to CAN during religious festivals and beyond.

While expressing appreciation, the CAN leader appealed to the president to always relate directly with the association through its established structures in all 774 local government areas and requested the release of funds to the Christian Pilgrims’ Board to enable it to carry out its mandate.

Other members of the delegation included CAN Vice President Stephen Baba, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Francis Oke; representatives of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, the Catholic and Methodist blocs, and the CAN Chairman in Lagos State, Stephen Adegbite.