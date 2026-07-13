The Presidency has issued a call for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deepen their collaboration with the government, arguing that joint efforts are vital to mitigating the country’s pressing economic, social, and humanitarian difficulties.

Speaking at the investiture of Sikiru Owonikoko as the new Governor of Rotary International District 9127 in Abuja on Saturday, Amina Kabir, the Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination, emphasised that the government cannot manage these multifaceted challenges in isolation. Ms Kabir challenged service organisations to pivot from ceremonial activities towards interventions that yield measurable and sustainable outcomes.

“When government is stretched, civil society must be strong. When communities are hurting, service organisations must be present,” she stated. Ms Kabir further urged those present to focus on long-term legacy rather than short-term publicity, adding: “The real question is what has changed. Lasting impact is not noise; it is legacy. It is what remains after the cameras leave.”

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, offered a historical perspective, praising Rotary International for its significant contributions to public health. He highlighted the polio eradication campaign as a testament to the efficacy of state-civil society partnership, noting how strict enforcement and collaboration helped move Nigeria away from being a polio-endemic nation. He stressed that current economic and security challenges necessitate a similarly unified approach.

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During his acceptance speech, Mr Owonikoko outlined a strategic vision for his tenure, prioritising membership growth and digital transformation to enhance the district’s operational efficiency. He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ongoing humanitarian programmes, including peace-building, disease prevention, and maternal health.

His inauguration follows a productive tenure by the outgoing District Governor, Joy Okoro, who reported the successful completion of over 1,000 community service projects, despite navigating various logistical and funding challenges during her term.