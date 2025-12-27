Nigeria and Tunisia renew one of Africa’s most enduring football rivalries on Saturday night as both sides battle for supremacy in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles enter this high-stakes encounter level on three points after winning their opening matches, setting the stage for a tense contest at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.
Beyond early qualification hopes, pride and history are also firmly on the line.
Nigeria are seeking to reinforce their status as title contenders, while Tunisia, led by former international Sami Trabelsi, are determined to assert their authority and avoid another slip against familiar foes.
|
With past meetings between both sides often marked by drama, controversy and narrow margins, tonight’s clash promises intensity from the first whistle.
ALSO READ: AFCON 2025: Five Super Eagles who could tilt the balance against Tunisia
Goals, cards and key moments are expected to shape a match that could define the direction of Group C.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates as the action unfolds in Fès.
Kickoff is 9 pm
Nigeria vs Tunisia Starting xI
Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has named a strong and attack-minded Super Eagles side.
Stanley Nwabali keeps his place in goal ahead of Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie.
The defence is led by the central pairing of Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, with Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemachi (taking the place of Zaidu Sanusi); providing width from full-back positions.
In midfield, captain Wilfred Ndidi anchors the side alongside Frank Onyeka (benched in the first game), whose energy and ball recovery will be key against Tunisia’s compact shape.
Alex Iwobi operates slightly ahead of the duo, tasked with linking midfield and attack.
Up front, Nigeria line up with pace and power. Victor Osimhen leads the line as the focal point of the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams. Osimhen will be under pressure to open his goal account in the tournament, while Lookman brings creativity and direct running from wide areas.
Tunisia, coached by Sami Trabelsi, also field a balanced line-up. Aymen Dahmen starts in goal, protected by a defence that includes Dylan Bronn and Montassar Talbi.
The midfield trio of Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri offers experience, energy and control, while Achouri and Mastouri spearhead the attack.
Both teams appear set for an intense and tactical contest.
🇳🇬 Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osasi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Bruno; Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi; Akor Adams, Osimhen, Lookman
🇹🇳 Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Sassi, Skhiri, Mejbri, Ben Romdhane; Achouri, Mastouri
Both teams are on the pitch and the national anthems are being rendered
Two changes to the Nigerian team that beat Tanzania 2-1 on matchday 1.. Frank Onyeka and Bruno Onyemachi earn the trust of coach Eric Chelle to start against Tunisia
KICKOFF! Tunisia get the game underway…
Five minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia
A nervy start for both sides
CHANCE! Bright cross from Akor Adams but Osimhen heads over the bar
Nigeria with the first corner kick of the game but headed over the bar
The heavens have opened and the rains have started.. hope their will be a rain of goals in the Group C clash between the Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles
Osimhen gets the ball in the net but the Galatasaray striker is flagged offisde
Twenty minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia
Free kick for Nigeria but the Tunisia defence makes a quick clearance
Another corner kick for Nigeria but the Tunisians clear their lines
The Nigeia Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau is together with the CAF President Patrice Motsepe watching this game in Fez
Ajayi clears the ball away as Tunisia win a corner kick… The North Africans are finally threatening the Super Eagles defence
Ndidi tries his luck from distance but his effort is off the target
The first half with gradually winding down but it remains goalless despite decent chances for both teams
GOAL! OSIMHEN finally gets his goal
Great cross from Ademola Lookman and perfect header by Osimhen
Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia
Two minutes added time
Halftime: Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia Osimhen with the only goal in the first 45 minutes
The Galatasaray striker has scored 32 goals in 48 appearances for Nigeria.. He is closing in on the Rashidi Yekini record
The teams are out for the second half
Super Eagles get the second half underway
Corner kick for Nigeria
GOAL!! Captain Wilfred Ndidi doubles the Super Eagles lead
Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia
The goal scored by Nididi is his first ever for the Super Eagles in over 70 appearances
Emotions flaring… Semi Ajayi booked for a rash tackle but the Tunisians want “more”
Game momentarily halted as a Tunisian player is being attended to by medics
Akor with a chance to make it 3-0 but his effort is blocked away for a corner kick
Nigeria with 13 shots compared to Tunisia’s 3 have clearly been the dominant team
Expert defending by Bright Osayi-Samuel as he stops another Tunisian player
Goal! Ademola Lookman with the third goal for Nigeria
The Super Eagles are tearing the Carthage Eagles apart in Fez
GOAL… Tunisia pull one back
SUBSTITUTIONS: Adams Akor and Frank Onyeka off for Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke
Tunisia making an appeal for hand ball… The referee goes to have a check on VAR
Anxious moment… Penalty or no penalty
Tunisia awarded a penalty for a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel
Tunisia score…
Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia
This has been a physical encounter with 17 fouls committed by Nigeia and Tunisia with 15
Seven minutes added time
SUBSTITUTION: Ademola Lookman has been taken off for Chidozie Awaziem as the Super Eagles look to defend their slim lead
FT: Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia