Nigeria and Tunisia renew one of Africa’s most enduring football rivalries on Saturday night as both sides battle for supremacy in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles enter this high-stakes encounter level on three points after winning their opening matches, setting the stage for a tense contest at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Beyond early qualification hopes, pride and history are also firmly on the line.

Nigeria are seeking to reinforce their status as title contenders, while Tunisia, led by former international Sami Trabelsi, are determined to assert their authority and avoid another slip against familiar foes.

With past meetings between both sides often marked by drama, controversy and narrow margins, tonight’s clash promises intensity from the first whistle.

Goals, cards and key moments are expected to shape a match that could define the direction of Group C.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates as the action unfolds in Fès.

Kickoff is 9 pm

Nigeria vs Tunisia Starting xI

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has named a strong and attack-minded Super Eagles side.

Stanley Nwabali keeps his place in goal ahead of Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie.

The defence is led by the central pairing of Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, with Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemachi (taking the place of Zaidu Sanusi); providing width from full-back positions.

In midfield, captain Wilfred Ndidi anchors the side alongside Frank Onyeka (benched in the first game), whose energy and ball recovery will be key against Tunisia’s compact shape.

Alex Iwobi operates slightly ahead of the duo, tasked with linking midfield and attack.

Up front, Nigeria line up with pace and power. Victor Osimhen leads the line as the focal point of the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams. Osimhen will be under pressure to open his goal account in the tournament, while Lookman brings creativity and direct running from wide areas.

Tunisia, coached by Sami Trabelsi, also field a balanced line-up. Aymen Dahmen starts in goal, protected by a defence that includes Dylan Bronn and Montassar Talbi.

The midfield trio of Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri offers experience, energy and control, while Achouri and Mastouri spearhead the attack.

Both teams appear set for an intense and tactical contest.

🇳🇬 Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osasi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Bruno; Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi; Akor Adams, Osimhen, Lookman

🇹🇳 Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Sassi, Skhiri, Mejbri, Ben Romdhane; Achouri, Mastouri

Both teams are on the pitch and the national anthems are being rendered

Two changes to the Nigerian team that beat Tanzania 2-1 on matchday 1.. Frank Onyeka and Bruno Onyemachi earn the trust of coach Eric Chelle to start against Tunisia

KICKOFF! Tunisia get the game underway…

Five minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia

A nervy start for both sides

CHANCE! Bright cross from Akor Adams but Osimhen heads over the bar

Nigeria with the first corner kick of the game but headed over the bar

The heavens have opened and the rains have started.. hope their will be a rain of goals in the Group C clash between the Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles

Osimhen gets the ball in the net but the Galatasaray striker is flagged offisde

Twenty minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia

Free kick for Nigeria but the Tunisia defence makes a quick clearance

Another corner kick for Nigeria but the Tunisians clear their lines

The Nigeia Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau is together with the CAF President Patrice Motsepe watching this game in Fez

Ajayi clears the ball away as Tunisia win a corner kick… The North Africans are finally threatening the Super Eagles defence

Ndidi tries his luck from distance but his effort is off the target

The first half with gradually winding down but it remains goalless despite decent chances for both teams

GOAL! OSIMHEN finally gets his goal

Great cross from Ademola Lookman and perfect header by Osimhen

Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia

Two minutes added time

Halftime: Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia Osimhen with the only goal in the first 45 minutes

The Galatasaray striker has scored 32 goals in 48 appearances for Nigeria.. He is closing in on the Rashidi Yekini record

The teams are out for the second half

Super Eagles get the second half underway

Corner kick for Nigeria

GOAL!! Captain Wilfred Ndidi doubles the Super Eagles lead

Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia

The goal scored by Nididi is his first ever for the Super Eagles in over 70 appearances

Emotions flaring… Semi Ajayi booked for a rash tackle but the Tunisians want “more”

Game momentarily halted as a Tunisian player is being attended to by medics

Akor with a chance to make it 3-0 but his effort is blocked away for a corner kick

Nigeria with 13 shots compared to Tunisia’s 3 have clearly been the dominant team

Expert defending by Bright Osayi-Samuel as he stops another Tunisian player

Goal! Ademola Lookman with the third goal for Nigeria

The Super Eagles are tearing the Carthage Eagles apart in Fez

GOAL… Tunisia pull one back

SUBSTITUTIONS: Adams Akor and Frank Onyeka off for Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke

Tunisia making an appeal for hand ball… The referee goes to have a check on VAR

Anxious moment… Penalty or no penalty

Tunisia awarded a penalty for a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel

Tunisia score…

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia

This has been a physical encounter with 17 fouls committed by Nigeia and Tunisia with 15

Seven minutes added time

SUBSTITUTION: Ademola Lookman has been taken off for Chidozie Awaziem as the Super Eagles look to defend their slim lead

FT: Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia