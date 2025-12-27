The Super Eagles of Nigeria return to the spotlight on Saturday evening when they face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second Group C fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The meeting at the Complexe Sportif de Fès carries weight well beyond three points, it is a potential group decider between the two most accomplished sides in the section.

Nigeria arrive off the back of a hard-fought opening win against Tanzania, a result that delivered points but also raised questions about control, efficiency and balance.

Tunisia, by contrast, announced their intentions with a commanding 3–1 victory over Uganda, underlining why they remain one of Africa’s most tactically disciplined tournament sides.

With qualification momentum and group supremacy on the line, fine margins will matter. Here are five Nigerian players who could shape how this contest unfolds.

Alex Iwobi: the rhythm-setter

Alex Iwobi’s influence against Tanzania went beyond the scoresheet. Operating from deep, the Fulham midfielder dictated tempo, connected phases of play and delivered the final ball for both Nigerian goals.

Against Tunisia’s compact midfield, Iwobi’s vision and composure will be tested even more severely. Nigeria’s ability to control possession and avoid being dragged into a stop-start battle may depend on how effectively it can find space, resist pressure and release runners ahead of it.

Frank Onyeka: the engine room enforcer

Frank Onyeka is widely tipped to return to the starting XI as Eric Chelle considers tactical adjustments for a technically stronger opponent. His inclusion would add intensity, ball-winning and vertical running to Nigeria’s midfield.

Onyeka excels at disrupting transitions, closing space quickly and supporting attacks with late surges into the box. Against Tunisia’s structured build-up, his energy could help tilt midfield battles Nigeria’s way and prevent the Carthage Eagles from settling into rhythm.

Calvin Bassey: Nigeria’s defensive cornerstone

Calvin Bassey has quickly evolved into a pillar of Nigeria’s backline. His authoritative display against Tanzania confirmed his growing leadership status following William Troost-Ekong’s departure.

The Fulham defender combines physical dominance with positional intelligence, rarely diving into challenges unnecessarily. Against a Tunisian attack that thrives on structure and movement rather than chaos, Bassey’s ability to read danger early and step out with the ball could be vital. He is also comfortable advancing into midfield, helping Nigeria progress play when under pressure.

Samuel Chukwueze: risk and reward

Samuel Chukwueze remains Nigeria’s most natural disruptor in the final third. Against Tanzania, he was central to Nigeria’s attacking ideas, consistently attempting to break lines with dribbles, early passes and diagonal movement.

Beyond the flair, his defensive work rate stood out, a trait that will be essential against Tunisia’s disciplined wide rotations. If Nigeria are to unpick a defence that rarely loses shape, Chukwueze’s willingness to take risks could prove decisive.

Victor Osimhen: the difference-maker

Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s ultimate weapon. Even on nights when chances are limited, his presence alone stretches defences and creates opportunities for others.

The former African Footballer of the Year will be eager to respond after a frustrating opening game in front of goal. Tunisia’s defenders are organised and experienced, but Osimhen’s movement, aggression and finishing instincts mean he rarely needs many chances. If Nigeria supply him properly, he can decide the contest in a moment.

A night for authority, not just ambition

Nigeria versus Tunisia is rarely about spectacle alone. It is about control, patience and tournament intelligence. For the Super Eagles, this match represents an opportunity to assert authority early, not just qualify, but announce intent.

If these five players perform to their ceiling, Nigeria will believe they can take a firm grip on Group C and send a message to the rest of AFCON 2025.