Terrorists on Monday midnight abducted at least 25 schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The terrorists also reportedly killed a teacher, Hassan Makuku, and local guard, simply identified as Ali, during the invasion.

Locals told our reporter that the terrorists, locally known as bandits, infiltrated the area through Zamfara forests, and operated unhindered despite two military checkpoints near the school.

“One of the checkpoints is in Damarke,” a source, who lives near Maga town, told PREMIUM TIMES. “It is under Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and it is about seven kilometers from the school.”

The other checkpoint, according to locals and traditional leaders who spoke with our reporter, is less than a kilometre to the school.

“It is around Rabah junction in Maga,” a traditional ruler who pleaded anonymity for fear of being victimised, said. “The checkpoint is fortified with heavy military equipment including an armoured personnel carrier (APC).”

The traditional ruler estimated that 25 students were abducted.

“The school is a boarding school and they only kidnapped the 25 students from one of the many hostels,” he added.

Attack could have been prevented

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with two traditional leaders in the area and a resident of a nearby community.

The community leaders said there was an intel before the attack and the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, instructed soldiers at the Ribah junction checkpoint to mobilise to the school.

“The soldiers indeed went to the school and left around 12 a.m.,” one of the traditional leaders said. “It was after the soldiers left that the bandits struck.”

The police, the military and the Kebbi State Government have not issued any statement about the incident.

This is a developing story. PREMIUM TIMES is tracking the situation and will provide updates as more information emerges.