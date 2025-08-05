All is set for a high-stakes Group D encounter as Nigeria begin their CHAN 2024 campaign against defending champions Senegal in Zanzibar.

This marks the first-ever CHAN meeting between the two West African heavyweights.

Returning to the tournament after a six-year absence, Nigeria will be hoping to make a bold statement.

Though Daniel Ogunmodede led the team through qualification, Nigeria have turned to senior team coach Éric Chelle to guide the home-based Super Eagles.

The Franco-Malian, who led Mali to the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, is known for his tactical discipline and pressing style, bringing top-level international experience to the dugout.

Senegal, under coach Souleymane Diallo, begin their title defence with confidence.

The Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in open play against West African opposition at CHAN and aim to join the select group of nations to retain the title.

Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. Nigeria time at the Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from this exciting #CHAN2024 clash.

CHAN 2024: Alimi, Mustapha, Nduka Start for Nigeria Against Senegal

Nigeria’s Super Eagles B have named a strong starting XI for their Group D opener against defending champions Senegal at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Zanzibar.

Lawal Mustapha of Shooting Stars starts in goal, with Junior Nduka of Remo Stars captaining the side from defence. He is joined by Ngengen Leonard, Akanni Qudus, and Taiwo Abdulrafiu at the back.

Midfield duties fall to Adedayo Olamilekan, Jabbar Malik, and Michael Tochukwu, while Sodiq Ismaila offers width. Ijoma Anthony and Sikiru Alimi lead the attack.

Coach Eric Chelle’s bench includes forwards Temitope Vincent, Godwin Obaje, and Shola Adelani, with midfield options like Alex Oyowah and Hadi Haruna also available.

Nigeria are targeting a winning start in a tough group that also includes Sudan and Congo. Kick-off is 6:00pm at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.



The countdown is almost over with both teams already on the pitch and the countries’ national anthems being rendered

Senegal anthem first and then Nigeria’s anthem follows immediately

The Super Eagles B team are on green while the Lions of Sengal are in White

Mahmod Mosa from Egypt is the match referee for this Group D clash between Nigeria and Senegal

Kickoff in Zanzibar ad Sengal get the game underway!

First throw in for Super Eagles B team

We are five minutes into the first ever CHAN match between Sengal and Nigeria and it is still goalless in Zanzibar

YELLOW CARD: Chukwu Raymond with an early booking for a rough tackle

Goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha makes his first save of the game as the Senegal team are gradually penetrating the Nigeria defence

The Super Eagles have scored in 11 of the 15 matches they have played in the CHAN tournament… Can they score today too?

10 minutes gone .. The intensity already showing but still goalless in Zanzibar

Anxious moment for the Super Eagles but the final ball by Senegal goes of the the target

Another Yellow card for Nigeria as Captain Junior Nduka is booked for a foul

Free kick for Senegal

The Super Eagles have managed to get the ball out of danger

Bronze medal-winners in 2014 and runners-up four years later, Nigeria have blown hot and cold in the 16-year-old tournament that is exclusively reserved for footballers plying their trade with valid contracts in the domestic league of their countries on the continent.

The Eagles have a corner kick

32 minutes gone

Senegal 0-0 Nigeria

First perfect chance for Senegal but the Captain’s header from close range is off the target target

Eric Chelle appears not anywhere satisfied as the Super Eagles B team are yet to stamp their authority in this game

After missing back-to-back editions, the Super Eagles B team are looking to make a strong impact at CHAN 2024 jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

$3.75m is up for grabs for the winner of this tournament….. Both Senegal and Nigeria will need to step up their performance if they are to go all the way

With the youthfulness in both sides, the intensity of the game has been very high but it has failed to produce any goal

Two minutes added time… Senegal 0-0 Nigeria

Half Time: Senegal 0-0 Nigeria

Super Eagles B team get the game underway

While Senegal are defending champions, Nigeria failed to make it out of the group stage in Rwanda in 2016, but then went all the way to the Final in the following 2018 edition, losing to hosts Morocco… They are just returning to the tournament after missing the last two editions

Tochukuwu draws a free kick for Nigeria

10 minutes already gone in the second half

55 Minutes’

Nigeria’s Sikiru Alimi flagged for a foul against the Senegal captain Cisse.. The Lions win a free kick in their own box

We are on the hour mark and still no goals…

Players already warming up as substitutions are most likely from both coaches

SUBSTITUTION: Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United) is off for Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City) as Eric Chelle makes his first change in the game

Goal …. Senegal get the opening goal

The goalkeeper makes a mistake to rush out of a save the ball and the error proves costly

Double Substitution: Badji and Cisse in to fortify the Lions of Senegal

Christian Gomis’ 75th goal giving Senegal the lead in this Group D encounter

With the other Group D game between Congo and Sudan ending in a draw, the Super Eagles B team are bottom in the group

Senegal have a 100% record of winning their opening matches at CHAN tournaments… They have won their previous three outings and about doing so in their fourth game against Nigeria

Third Yellow card for Nigeria as substitute Osondu is booked for an off the ball incident

SUBSTITUTION: The duo of Godwin Obaje and Anas Yusuf brought in as the Home Eagles try to salvage this game

Four minutes added time

SUBSTITUTION: Fonseca and Mbaye also brought in by the Senegal coach as the Lions look to close the game

Couple of seconds more for the Home Eagles to salvage a point from this game even though looking more unlikely

Final whistle….

FT: Senegal 1-0 Nigeria