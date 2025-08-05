Since their dramatic 3–2 victory over hosts Morocco in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final, Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been celebrated nationwide—with state receptions, corporate rewards, and public recognition pouring in from every corner of society.

The latest in the wave of accolades came from Carloha Nigeria, exclusive distributor and assembler of Chery vehicles, which hosted the African champions at the showroom in Alapere, Lagos.

The event, held in celebration of the Super Falcons’ historic 10th WAFCON title, brought together players, fans, auto journalists, influencers, and distinguished guests from the entertainment, sports, and automobile sectors.

It offered another powerful moment of national pride, blending sport, culture, and corporate goodwill.

Speaking during the event, Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), praised Carloha for its proactive role in supporting Nigerian sports.

“We are proud to partner with Carloha and Chery towards the development of sports in Nigeria,” Mr Gusau stated. “The Super Falcons’ victory reinforces the importance of investing in our national teams. Carloha’s support exemplifies corporate patriotism, and we believe this partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful and impactful relationship.”

Sola Adigun, managing director of Carloha Nigeria, welcomed guests and members of the company’s leadership and staff.

Mr Adigun emphasised the deeper meaning behind the event, noting that the celebration was not just about football, but about shared values and the drive to inspire.

He said: “It is a great honour to welcome our champions, the Super Falcons, whose victory is a source of inspiration to all Nigerians. Our partnership with the NFF is built on shared values—excellence, resilience, and national pride. This celebration goes beyond football; it is about believing in what’s possible when we unite behind a vision.”

During the visit, Super Falcons players were taken on a guided tour of the showroom and given a close-up look at the company’s vehicle range—including the Tiggo 9, Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Arrizo 5—which many described as modern, sleek, and innovative.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade spoke on behalf of her teammates, expressing the team’s heartfelt appreciation to Carloha and highlighting the importance of being recognised beyond the pitch.

“We’re grateful not just for this victory, but for being seen, celebrated, and supported by brands like Carloha. It means the world to us. This win is for Nigeria and for everyone who continues to believe in the power of women’s football,” she said.

As the official automotive partner of the Nigeria Football Federation, Carloha continues to build a strong reputation for supporting national sports development.

The celebration with the Super Falcons is the latest example of Carloha’s broader commitment to empowering communities and investing in Nigeria’s future through innovation and meaningful partnerships.