Comedian and actor Lawrence “Seyi Law” Aletile has once again reiterated his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Seyi Law, a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has consistently expressed confidence in Mr Tinubu’s leadership and pledged his willingness to vote for him again.

In a now-viral video, the Ondo-born entertainer praised Mr Tinubu’s administration for what he described as a significant transformation of Nigeria’s fortunes within just two years in office.

The widely circulated video was recorded at the “Progressives Digital Media Summit” on Friday at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The summit, themed “Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development,” featured Seyi Law as the Master of the Ceremony.

The Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said, “Permit me to welcome on stage a man who had come at a time when Nigeria truly needed him. He came, and on the first day of his inauguration, he decided to systematically tackle corruption by ending the fuel subsidy.

“He decided to float the exchange rate, and for the first time in this nation, the black market ended, and the real market was unified. He came, and the state and local government allocations have hit the highest number recently in Nigeria.”

Infrastructural development

Additionally, Seyi Law commended Mr Tinubu’s administration’s ongoing reforms, describing them as timely and necessary for Nigeria’s recovery.

“He cleared the $7 billion backlog and has increased our foreign reserve to the tune of $40.1 billion, and he’s taking charge of a vast infrastructure project in Nigeria.

“The 700-kilometre coastal highway, the 1000-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, the $3 billion Eastern Rail line, the local government financial autonomy, and free tuition for the federal technical colleges”, the comedian said.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Tinubu, in his address at the summit, urged youths in the digital media space to use their platforms as tools for national advancement.

The former Lagos State governor encouraged digital-savvy youths to build enterprises that generate employment, create content that promotes unity, and act as positive agents of societal transformation.

He underscored the crucial need to verify information before sharing it, stressing that while they are using digital tools to innovate, educate, and demand accountability, responsible communication remains essential.

Mr Tinubu further praised the ingenuity and determination of the youth, highlighting digital media as a powerful engine for both economic growth and social change.

The president reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering digital innovation by investing in the National Digital Innovation Fund and implementing policies to nurture a vibrant startup ecosystem.

However, he cautioned stakeholders to stay alert to the dangers of disinformation and cyber threats that could undermine national progress.