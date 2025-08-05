With CHAN 2024 underway, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on defending champions Senegal in a Group B encounter in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

As preparations wrap up, the message from Nigeria’s camp is one of cautious confidence and responsibility.

Coach Éric Chelle and captain Junior Nduka have made it clear that the focus is firmly on representing the country with discipline and intent.

Nduka: “We will try our best not to let them down”

For Junior Nduka, captain of both NPFL champions Remo Stars and the Super Eagles B team, the tournament presents a chance to match recent achievements by other Nigerian teams.

“To our fellow Nigerians, I know the expectations are high because we have been doing well in sports, and we will try our best not to let them down,” Nduka said during the pre-match press conference.

Reflecting on recent national victories, he added:

“Our female team just won the WAFCON, and the women’s basketball team also claimed the title. It’s a good sign for the country, and we hope to continue in that direction.”

Nduka acknowledged his team’s role in maintaining Nigeria’s competitive spirit across sports.

Coach Éric Chelle, who previously coached Mali, avoided overplaying the occasion and focused on immediate tasks.

“I don’t wanna talk about Congo or Sudan for now,” Chelle said. “Our focus is on the first match. We want to take it one step at a time. Now we face Senegal.”

He noted the strength of the opposition but focused on preparedness.

“This is a match between two strong football nations. Senegal have a good team and solid structure. We’ve prepared well and will try to apply that on the pitch.”

Background: A familiar rivalry

While this is the first time Nigeria and Senegal will face off at CHAN, both countries have a long history across youth and senior competitions.

Senegal arrive as reigning champions, while Nigeria are making their first CHAN appearance since 2018.

With a squad built entirely from NPFL players, Nigeria will hope to build on the momentum from their WAFU B qualifiers, including the win over Ghana.

The bigger picture

For Senegal, it’s about staying consistent. For Nigeria, it’s a chance to make a meaningful return to the continental stage.

As the tournament continues, the outcome of this early clash could shape Group B significantly.

“We’ll try our best not to let them down”, The CHAN Eagles captain assured.