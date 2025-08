Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived in London court, where he is due to appear on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghana international, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for Arsenal.

Partey was wearing a black zip-neck jumper and held a navy blazer as he entered Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, walking quickly past members of the press.

He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he had denied all the charges against him, adding that “he welcomed the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

(dpa/NAN)