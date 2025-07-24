The National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed up the Dai Jin Jia Investment Limited quarry site in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (popularly known as ACO Estate), following reports of its incessant and unregulated blasting activities.

The Agency sealed the site on Wednesday, along with 13 other facilities around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that violated Nigerian Environmental laws.

Director General (DG) of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, who announced the closure of the site, said the Agency took the action following public outcry by residents over the incessant and unregulated blasting by Dai Jin Jia Investment Limited.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that residents of ACO Estate protested against Dai Jin Jia Investment’s operations on Saturday, July 19.

The residents, led by their chairman, Sunny Kulutuye, blocked the quarry site in protest of the Chinese company’s incessant and unregulated blasting activities, which damaged properties worth millions of naira in the area.

The report further highlighted different violations by Dai Jin Jia Investment Limited, which ridicule and violate the environmental laws and standards for such an establishment in Nigeria and also jeopardised the lives and properties of residents of the area.

Following this report, NESREA officers visited the quarry site to ascertain the situation. They confirmed the protesters’ claim that the company had violated the laws meant to safeguard and protect public interest.

Mr Barikor, a professor, said the “officers carried out investigations which revealed several violations, including ground vibration, flying of rocks (boulders), noise and air pollution, contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

“The Charge Loading Density (CLD) of the explosives of 4 metric tonnes (4,000 kg) used by the facility exceeded the 3 metric tonnes (3,000kg) per blast prescribed in the National Environmental Regulations, and the Depth of the Blasting Hole of 14 metres exceeded the 8-10m depth for commercial blasting.”

The statement said other affected facilities include two nightclubs, Ibiza Nite Club and De Hive Night Club, for noise pollution exceeding the permissible noise levels in contravention of the National Environmental (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2009.

Ten others were sealed for failing to possess all necessary environmental documents, including an Environmental Impact Statement and an Environmental Audit Report, as prescribed in the National Environment (Construction Sector) Regulations 2011.

They are Shaanxi Construction Airport Road; Brmley Home, Katampe; Clover Court, Mabushi; Skyscape Real Estate Limited, Sabon Lugbe; Richardo Estate, Wuye; H Medix Building, Wuye; Stepcho Nigeria Limited, Wuye; Bima Shelter, Asokoro; Bilami Nig. Enterprise Kado; Ifedi Homes Estate/Residential Development, Kukwaba District; Java Design Concept Nigeria, Wuse II.

Meanwhile, Mr Kulutuye, the ACO Estate chairman, expressed delight at the prompt response of the Agency to the residents’ protest.

“We learnt that the government responded to our protest. We are very happy with the prompt response, and we hope the action will be sustained, so that the activities from the site will no longer damage our properties,” he told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Read the Full NESREA statement below

Prof. BARIKOR WARNS FACILITIES AS NESREA SEALS IBIZA, 13 OTHERS FOR FLOUTING ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS.

The Director General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, on Wednesday warned facilities against violating environmental laws, promising that the commitment of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to environmental protection remained unwavering.

Prof. Barikor gave the warning as the Agency shut down popular entertainment center Ibiza Nite Club and 13 other facilities for various environmental crimes.

Addressing newsmen, Prof Barikor said in response to public complaints, the Agency conducted inspections to Ibiza Nite Club and De Hive Night Club, and measurements showed the facilities were exceeding permissible noise levels in contravention of the National Environmental (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2009.

“The Agency issued 3 notices of compliance concerns letters to the facilities which detailed the specific infractions and mandated immediate corrective actions to mitigate noise pollution. They refused to abide by the National Environmental Regulations in their operations and in order to protect the residents, the facilities were sealed to enforce compliance”.

He also disclosed that following public outcry by residents over incessant and indiscriminate blasting by Dai Jin Jia Investment Limited, officers carried out investigations which revealed several violations including ground vibration, flying of rocks (boulders), noise and air pollution, contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

“The Charge Loading Density (CLD) of the explosives of 4 metric tonnes (4,000Kg) used by the facility exceeded the 3 metric tonnes (3,000kg) per blast prescribed in the National Environmental Regulations, and the Depth of the Blasting Hole of 14 metres exceeded the 8-10m depth for commercial blasting.”

The Director General further stated that the depth of the quarrying/blasting pit of 17 metres of the facility also exceeded the 3m prescribed by the National Environmental Regulations for blasting of rock mass occurring below the earth surface.

READ ALSO: Abuja Estate residents protest unregulated blasting at Chinese company quarry

He added that eleven other facilities were sanctioned for not having the necessary environmental documents including Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental Audit Report as prescribed in the National Environment (Construction Sector) Regulations 2011.

The affected facilities were, Shaanxi Construction Airport Road; Brmley Home, Katampe; Clover Court, Mabushi, Skyscape Real Estate Limited, Sabon Lugbe; Richardo Estate, Wuye; H Medix Building, Wuye; Stepcho Nigeria Limited, Wuye; Bima Shelter, Asokoro; Bilami Nig. Enterprise Kado; Ifedi Homes Estate/Residential Development, Kukwaba District; and Java Design Concept Nigeria, Wuse II.

The Director General promised that the Agency will continue to monitor the activities of facilities closely and will not fail to take appropriate actions against any entity that disregards environmental regulations.