In a striking demonstration of unity, resilience, and strategic foresight, the founding fathers and key stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gathered today, Wednesday, in Abuja for a high-level consultative conference aimed at revitalizing the party’s core values and political machinery. The meeting marked a renewed determination to reposition the PDP as a credible alternative and a true vehicle for democratic advancement in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the National Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi), passionately urged party members to remain steadfast within the PDP fold. He emphasized that the PDP remains the most credible and sincere political platform through which the dreams and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians can be realized.

Senator Bala Mohammed drew wide attention when he cited the remarkable accomplishments of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State as a compelling testament to the PDP’s capacity to govern with integrity, focus, and results. According to him, Governor Lawal has become a shining example of the PDP’s philosophy in action, a leader whose administrative competence and people-oriented leadership style have transformed Zamfara State from a zone of despair into a beacon of hope.

Since assuming office, Governor Dauda Lawal has embarked on an aggressive, yet thoughtful, development agenda grounded in transparency, strategic planning, and service delivery. His administration’s Six-Point SMART Agenda has touched critical sectors such as education, security, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. He has declared a State of Emergency on Education, rehabilitated hundreds of schools, planned employ qualified teachers, and introduce innovative learning initiatives across the state—reclaiming the future of Zamfara’s children.

On infrastructure, the Governor has commenced and completed multiple road projects, modernized public hospitals, improved access to clean water, and introduced new solar-powered energy systems in underserved communities. Security architecture in Zamfara has also been upgraded through strong collaboration with federal agencies and local vigilante groups—leading to a significant decline in banditry and communal unrest.

The ripple effect of Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership has not gone unnoticed. His administration, built on fiscal discipline, participatory governance, and result-driven policies, has not only restored public trust but also made Zamfara a reference point in developmental politics. Speakers at the Abuja conference unanimously described him as a model PDP governor—one whose courage, intellect, and patriotic drive have rekindled hope across party lines.

In his own remarks, former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki reaffirmed the enduring grassroots appeal of the PDP and reminded Nigerians of the party’s legacy in national development. He maintained that, despite being out of power at the federal level, the PDP has continued to outperform the ruling party in key areas of governance. He appealed to members who have left—or are considering leaving—to retrace their steps and rejoin the rebuilding process.

From various remarks, it was clear that the strength of the PDP lies in its people, in its values, and in leaders like Governor Dauda Lawal who are translating party ideals into practical, life-changing outcomes.

As the conference drew to a close, one resounding message echoed through the hall: the PDP is ready to reclaim its rightful place—not merely as a political party, but as a movement for justice, development, and national rebirth. And leading that charge are visionary leaders like Governor Dauda Lawal—a man who, against all odds, is building a legacy of transformation and hope in Zamfara State.

Sani Ahmed Sambo writes from Gusau